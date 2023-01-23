Submit Release
Jackson Hewitt's 'What the Buck' Commercial Sparks Uproar on Complain.biz

What the Buck

Complain.biz receives hundreds of complaints about Jackson Hewitt's offensive 'What the Buck' ad, sparking public outrage

USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complain.biz, a leading complaint platform, has received hundreds of complaints and comments regarding a new commercial by Jackson Hewitt. The commercial, which features the phrase "what the buck," has been deemed offensive by many viewers.

One complainer stated, "Jackson Hewitt's 'what the buck' ad is vulgarity and disgusting. A shame without concern for children and decent people. Poor taste. If they can't advertise properly, they probably can't do taxes properly."

Another complainer said, "The Jackson Hewitt commercial speaking 'what the buck' is very inappropriate for family oriented TV. I experienced my granddaughter watching and literally she opened her eyes and said Grandma they just said a bad word. This was very inappropriate, distasteful and literally unbelievable that such a commercial would come across national TV."

Complain.biz encourages consumers to speak out against offensive and inappropriate advertising. The platform's mission is to give a voice to consumers and hold companies accountable for their actions.

More Jackson Hewitt complaints can be found on Complain.biz

What the Buck commercial

You just read:

