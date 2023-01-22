Tony T. Williams Takes Pride in Receiving Honorable Awards and the Title of Royal Knight Commander
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony T. Williams has recently become a Royal Knight Commander of the Royal Order of the Golden Leopard by His Royal Highness, Okofrobour Ababio II & Royal Knight Commander of the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog by His Royal Highness Oheneba Kwame Obeng II.
The Royal Highness Okofrobour Ababio II of the Royal House of Ashati Hwidien has recently announced a new Royal Knight Commander of the Royal Order of the Golden Leopard, named Tony T. Williams on the occasion of his 15th wedding anniversary. Tony T. Williams has been an influential figure and has participated in numerous city and parish-level political causes and events since 1998. He has served on several Shreveport Youth Councils and was named an honorary Caddo Parish Commissioner in 2000 at 16.
With his laudable track record of working with numerous charitable organizations for the past 20 years, Tony T. Williams has made a name for himself. For his services to the community, he was awarded several meritorious titles and awards and was made a West Fellow and member of the Miter Society.
In an interview, the Royal Knight Commander shares, "I have taken part in numerous city and parish level political causes and events since 1998, served on several Shreveport Youth Councils and was named an honorary Caddo Parish Commissioner in 2000 at the age of 16. My most recent activity was joining Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson, School Board Member Dottie Bell, and Caddo Assistant Administrator Erica Bryant (FEB 2021) in distributing water to citizens."
Moreover, a native of Keithville and the recently announced Royal Knight Commander, Tony T. Williams, possess a commendable educational background and holds a Master of Arts in Health Care Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Gerontology. In addition, he has an extensive experience of 21 years in the U.S. Army and plans to return to Shreveport this summer upon retirement.
"I have served in Air Defense, Cavalry, Field Artillery, Military Intelligence, Military Police (CID), and Infantry units, specializing in advising, instructing, telecommunications, and experience working with high-level foreign government and military leaders. I am currently ordained through the U.L.C. Monastery (officiate). I hold memberships in numerous organizations listed on my profile, and am a Notary Public in the State of Washington," adds Tony T. Williams.
For more information, click on the website https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-t-williamsmha.
Tony T. Williams
The Royal Highness Okofrobour Ababio II of the Royal House of Ashati Hwidien has recently announced a new Royal Knight Commander of the Royal Order of the Golden Leopard, named Tony T. Williams on the occasion of his 15th wedding anniversary. Tony T. Williams has been an influential figure and has participated in numerous city and parish-level political causes and events since 1998. He has served on several Shreveport Youth Councils and was named an honorary Caddo Parish Commissioner in 2000 at 16.
With his laudable track record of working with numerous charitable organizations for the past 20 years, Tony T. Williams has made a name for himself. For his services to the community, he was awarded several meritorious titles and awards and was made a West Fellow and member of the Miter Society.
In an interview, the Royal Knight Commander shares, "I have taken part in numerous city and parish level political causes and events since 1998, served on several Shreveport Youth Councils and was named an honorary Caddo Parish Commissioner in 2000 at the age of 16. My most recent activity was joining Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson, School Board Member Dottie Bell, and Caddo Assistant Administrator Erica Bryant (FEB 2021) in distributing water to citizens."
Moreover, a native of Keithville and the recently announced Royal Knight Commander, Tony T. Williams, possess a commendable educational background and holds a Master of Arts in Health Care Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in Gerontology. In addition, he has an extensive experience of 21 years in the U.S. Army and plans to return to Shreveport this summer upon retirement.
"I have served in Air Defense, Cavalry, Field Artillery, Military Intelligence, Military Police (CID), and Infantry units, specializing in advising, instructing, telecommunications, and experience working with high-level foreign government and military leaders. I am currently ordained through the U.L.C. Monastery (officiate). I hold memberships in numerous organizations listed on my profile, and am a Notary Public in the State of Washington," adds Tony T. Williams.
For more information, click on the website https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-t-williamsmha.
Tony T. Williams
Easy Notary
ttwilliams01@hotmail.com