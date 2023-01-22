Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Dunn County, Wis.

MENOMONIE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Dunn County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Saturday, January 21, 2023.

At approximately 9:08 p.m., law enforcement from Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Wisconsin - Stout Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Terrill Road and Bongey Drive in the City of Menomonie. The vehicle involved in the contact was taken during an armed home invasion where it was reported shots were fired. During the traffic stop, law enforcement officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office discharged their weapons striking the driver of the vehicle. First aid was rendered but the subject died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the officers from the Menomonie Police Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, and DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dunn County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ. Please direct media inquiries regarding the home invasion to the Menomonie Police Department.