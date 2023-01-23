Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market to Reach USD 4,002.6 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ground fault monitoring relays market revenue was valued at US$ 2,110.0 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach US$ 4,002.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Ground fault monitoring relays are often installed to alert of electric shock or any other potential threat from faults in the electrical system in places like power plants, factories, and other high-risk facilities. A result of incorrectly connected or broken electrical systems can be credited for the rise in popularity of these devices numerous factors, including the rash of accidents that have happened recently.
Preventing significant accidents, saving money on repair costs, and decreasing the likelihood of injuries or fatalities are some of the advantages of the ground fault monitoring relay. Additionally, the technology is exceedingly energy-efficient, requiring very little power to run. This is crucial in areas with stringent energy conservation regulations.
By locating and fixing defects before they become an issue, ground fault monitors can also help lower power consumption. Businesses may benefit from this in the short and long terms. In addition, ground fault monitoring is crucial for verifying that safety standards and legal obligations are being followed.
Market Influencing Factors
Market Drivers:
Increasing Investment in Transmission and Distribution Networks
Increased expenditures in renewable energy, microgrid technology, and other cutting-edge technologies will fuel the global ground fault monitoring relay industry.
A few examples of renewable energy sources are wave power, biomass, solar, wind, and geothermal energy, due to their low cost and reliable power supply, solar energy is the most widely used renewable energy source. In addition, through tax rebates and other incentives, the government has played an essential part in encouraging renewable energy.
As a result of strict government restrictions on the use of fossil fuels, more and more companies are switching to renewable energy. Thus, these factors will boost market growth.
• In 2021, China made US$ 266 billion in investments in renewable energy, about 35% of the total worldwide investment.
• The US raised its renewable energy spending by 29% to US$ 114 billion.
• In 2021, Germany invested around US$ 47 billion in renewable energy-related infrastructure.
• Additionally, India saw a substantial rise in investments in renewable energy, with US$ 14.5 billion invested in 2021, a 147% increase from the previous year.
Some Additional Factors Driving the Global Ground Fault Monitoring Relays Market
• Increasing understanding of the danger of an electrical accident drive market growth. By identifying possible problems early, ground fault monitoring systems assist in preventing these catastrophes from happening in the first place.
• Rapid response times are necessary for emergencies. Power must be shut off as soon as possible if there is an electrical problem to prevent individuals from coming into contact with unsafe voltage levels. The need for ground fault monitoring relays is significantly increasing in the worldwide market because they can help assure that this occurs quickly and safely.
• Enhancing safety and cutting costs by boosting departmental communication. Electrical systems are intricate and may require various equipment to operate effectively. The danger of accidents can be decreased, and departmental communication can be improved with a ground fault monitor relay, making maintenance simpler and safer.
Trends:
Rising Popularity of Modern Digital Relays and New Product Launch
Modern digital relays provide a lot of effective ways to discover ground faults in the global market for ground fault monitoring relays. Thanks to novel directional components and distance polarization techniques, ground fault detection is now more secure, sensitive, and accurate than ever. Communications-aided protection further improves dependability, speed, sensitivity, and fault resistance coverage. The use of digital replays is becoming increasingly popular, which has led manufacturers to launch more products. For instance, the ground fault relay The D64RP18 by Eton, which has a microprocessor, can be utilized with systems that are resistant or strongly grounded.
Restraints:
The shift in Raw Material Cost and Complexness Associated with Ground Fault Monitoring System
Astute Analytica predicts that changing raw material prices will likely restrain the growth of the worldwide ground fault monitoring relay market. For instance, steel has a high degree of price volatility. In reality, a scarcity of steel production during the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic led to an over 60% increase in steel prices on the global market.
Lack of Understanding Results in Lesser Installation
People's lack of awareness of ground faults is a significant barrier in the global market for ground fault monitoring relays. Furthermore, a common misconception is that a ground fault won't manifest itself until after it has already been harmed. Because of this, many individuals are unaware of the advantages of ground fault monitoring and do not utilize the alerts that it can offer.
The Cost of Ground Fault Monitoring Relays
The potential cost of ground fault monitoring relays presents another difficulty. Because of this, they are less desirable for use in circuits that will be utilized rarely or in smaller circuits. Last but not least, some people question the reliability of ground fault monitoring relays. Some individuals may choose to disregard any cautions they may receive as a result of this ambiguity.
Overview of COVID-19
As a result of the closure of various commercial activities due to the stringent lockdown in place during COVID-19, the commercial demand for fault monitoring relays significantly decreased. Furthermore, manufacturers' capacity to create and market sophisticated defect monitoring systems was significantly hampered by supply chain disruption. Leading companies in the worldwide ground fault monitoring relay market drastically cut back on their R&D expenditures, which prevented the development of digitally sophisticated fault monitoring relay systems.
Segmentation Summary
Type Analysis
In 2021, the DC segment held a revenue of US$ 1,163.88 million and will exceed a CAGR of 7.43% during 2022-2030. Consumer demand for the DC market is growing, partly owing to the growing usage of alternative power sources and the transition to safe and secure DC power for various appliances.
On the other hand, the AC segment will project a growth rate of 8.05% during the analysis period. Since both single-phase AC and DC voltages can be employed with relays for single-phase voltage monitoring.
Voltage Analysis
In 2021, the 220–240V segment accounted for the maximum share of 46% of the ground fault monitoring relay industry, and the segment will grow at a CAGR of 7.94% over the analysis period.
Relay Mounting Analysis
In 2021, the panel mount segment dominated the global industry with a share of approx 43% and accounted for over US$ 911.71 million of market revenue.
Contrary, the surface mount segment will have a lucrative growth rate of 8.12% and will maintain its growth rate over the upcoming years.
Trip Time Analysis
In terms of trip time, the global ground fault monitoring relay industry bifurcates into 500 ms, 500 Ms to 1 sec, 1 sec to 2 sec, 2 to 2.5 sec, and Above 2.5 Sec. When building earth monitoring relays, reducing the travel time is a crucial factor. Accordingly, manufacturers in the market for ground fault monitoring relays continually concentrate on reducing trip time to maximize system effectiveness.
In 2021, the 500ms–1sec segment was in charge of 36% of total sales revenue.
In addition, the up-to-500ms segment will expand at a rate of 8.26% from 2022 to 2030.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the photovoltaic panel segment held a leading share of the global ground fault monitoring relay industry, registering revenue of US$ 597.44 million.
On the other hand, due to the increased desire to reduce the risk of service interruptions, telecommunication towers are seeing a large increase in demand for earth fault monitoring relays.
The demand for ground fault monitoring relays in the automotive industry is also due to the increased popularity of electric vehicles.
Sales Channel Analysis
Majorly wholesalers sell ground fault monitoring relays rather than original equipment manufacturers. Additionally, these items are increasingly being sold online lately. Due to the presence of multiple manufacturers, the emphasis is now on developing a strong distribution network. However, the retail sector will grow at the highest CAGR of 7.97% and owned 53% of the worldwide market share in 2021.
Regional Analysis
By geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the global ground fault monitoring relay market in 2021, bringing in over US$ 800.89 million. The region is also growing at a CAGR of 8.52%, which is the highest in the world. In order to connect renewable energies to the main grid, nations in the Asia-Pacific area, including India and China are updating their distribution networks and power transmission.
Competitors Landscape
The well-known competitors in the global ground fault monitoring relay market are:
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.
ABB
Siemens AG
Bender Inc.
Seiko Electric
Eaton Corp.
Littlefuse Inc.
Schneider Electric
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global ground fault monitoring relays market segmentation focuses on Type, Voltage, Relay Mounting, Trip Time, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.
By Type
AC
DC
By Voltage
100-120 V
220-240 V
380-440 V
By Relay Mounting
Panel Mount
Surface Mount
DIN Rail mount
By Trip Time
Up to 500ms
500 ms to 1 sec
1 sec to 2 sec
2 sec to 2.5 sec
Above 2.5 sec
By Application
Underground Mining
Communication Towers
Automotive Photovoltaic Cells
Semiconductor Machines
Others
By Sales Channel
Direct Distributor
Wholesaler
Retailer
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
South America
