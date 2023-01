Single Programmable Power Supply Market Size to Hit USD 1,095.7 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global single programmable power supply market was valued at US$ 660.3 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 1,095.7 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/single-programmable-power-supply-market Programmable power supply systems use a digital control system that uses an analog input or a digital interface to function. These single-channel supply systems are typically used to test portable electronics like radios, mobile phones, and wireless devices. They offer a wide range of voltage outputs of up to 1,500 W. As a result of advances in programmable power supplies, charging technologies have evolved, allowing applications to obtain precise and programmable levels of voltage, current, and repetition from power supply systems.Factors Leading to the Global Market GrowthMarket DriverDevelopment of the automotive electronics testing sectorThe automotive sector makes extensive use of single-programmable power supplies because they provide testing options for electric drives, hybrid drive technology, and damping control. For businesses, faster testing rates mean shorter manufacturing times and higher profit margins. In the same way that the need for faster-charging technologies creates a demand for greater capacity batteries working at higher voltages, which drives the need for a single programmable power supply, improved profits led to more investment in advanced testing solutions.Current trends in the market:Increasing investment and product launches in the global marketsMobility, communication, and other functions are all aided by proper power supply investment, which also makes other services more accessible and less expensive. Reduced energy consumption does not hinder economic growth; instead, it reallocates resources and promotes growth by diverting consumer spending to other sectors of the economy. As a result, businesses are spending money on research and development to create cutting-edge items for the market. In Aug 2021, the Intelligent Laboratory Series TM (iLSTM) of programmable DC power supplies will be introduced to the test and measurement market by Advanced Energy, a global pioneer in precise power conversion, highly designed, measurement, and control systems. The iLS600, iL600-R, and iLS1500 have an industry-leading small footprint and high power density, making them ideal for testing and measuring.Factors restraining market growthRestricted usage and changing regulatory efficiency standardsAC, DC, or both outputs can be provided by programmable power sources. One or three phases are used for AC outputs. While three-phase programmable power supplies find their applications in motors, power pumps, electric heaters, etc., single-phase outputs are frequently reserved for low-voltage uses exclusively. Different product restrictions, such as quick changes in these products' regulatory standards, abrupt changes in safety laws, and inefficient criteria, can seriously disrupt the market's supply chain. Trade restrictions, problems with intellectual property, and other market supply chain bottlenecks may be caused by several nations, including the European Union.Overview of COVID-19 on the Global MarketDue to government-imposed lockdowns and other limitations during the COVID-19 epidemic, power usage in the industrial and commercial sectors dramatically decreased. As a result, during the pandemic, the demand for commercial and industrial energy fell, which had a significant impact on the single programmable power supply market's growth prospects.Segmentation OverviewProduct Type AnalysisIn 2021, the DC programmable power supply segment accounted for the share of 61.2% and will continue to dominate between 2022-2030. The widespread use of DC programmable power supply and the need to educate upcoming engineers in fields like the production of ultra-low power are two reasons for their strong demand. For laboratories or other purposes, DC programmable power sources come in a variety of power, voltage, and current outputs.Additionally, the DC programmable power supply segment maintains a growth opportunity of US$ 435.4 Mn over the analysis period. A large operating range with higher current ranges, constant power, etc., are features of several kinds of DC programmable power supplies. They also have the capacity to build complex DC transient waveforms to evaluate device behavior under different voltage conditions.Mount AnalysisIn 2021, the rack mount segment revenue was US$ 388.7 Mn, with a share of 58.9% of the global market. Programmable DC power is available in the entire rack width from rack-mount power supplies. Firms provide adjustable current limits and voltage up to 650 VDC with power up to 1500 W in 1U, full-rack form factor, making them the perfect choice for test systems that need a lot of power with a wide variety of voltage and current values. Industrial application for manufacturing or processing activities makes extensive use of rack-mounted power supply devices' adaptable voltage and current restrictions.Application AnalysisIn 2021, the industrial production segment led the global market with a share of 24.7%, followed by the batteries segment with a minimum share of 1.9%. The segment's expansion is due to the increasing need for effective testing equipment across a variety of sectors. Between 2022 and 2030, the industrial production segment will have a revenue of US$135.4 million. Additionally, automatic test equipment is a component of industrial production because it is frequently used in the production of automobiles, electronics, aircraft, and other products.Regional SummaryIn 2021, the Asia Pacific region had the leading market share of 38.7%, and it is anticipated that it will hold this position throughout the forecast period. During 2022 -2030, the regional market will present a US$ 194.2 Mn revenue opportunity. The need for DC programmable power supply is anticipated to increase as a result of the quick expansion of wireless infrastructure and the optimistic growth of the aerospace and defense sector in nations like China and India.The second-largest telecommunications industry in the world, India, has grown significantly during the past ten years. In 2021, India overtake the US as the second-largest market for app downloads. As per the report released by the GSM application in partnership with Boston Consulting Group, the mobile economy of India is expanding quickly and will have a major impact on the GDP of the nation. Thus, the country is anticipated to see the maximum CAGR throughout the projection period.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/single-programmable-power-supply-market Prominent CompetitorsThe well-known competitors in the global single programmable power supply market are:KepcoAMETEK Programmable PowerVersatile PowerCHROMA ATERigol TechnologiesTEKTRONIXB&K PrecisionKeysight TechnologiesITECH ElectronicMagna-Power ElectronicsOther Prominent playersSegmentation OutlineThe global single programmable power supply market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Mount, Application, and Region.By Product TypeDC Programmable Power Supplyo <100 kWo 100 kW-2000 kWo >2000 kWBi-Directional DC Programmable Power Supplyo <10 kWo 10 kW- 100 kWo >100 kWProgrammable AC Sourceso 1 kVA-50 kVAo 50 kVA-250 kVAo 250 kVA-1000 kVAo >1000 kVAProgrammable Grid Simulators 1 kVA~50 kVAo 1 kVA-50 kVAo 50 kVA-250 kVAo 250 kVA-1000 kVAo >1000 kVARegenerative DC Loads 1 kW~100 kWBy MountRackChassisBenchCustomBy ApplicationSemiconductor ManufacturingAutomotive TestingElectric VehiclesRenewable Energy Applicationso Solar Inverterso PV Panels Manufacturingo Fuel Cell ManufacturingIndustrial ProductionEnergy Management System ManufacturingBatteriesConsumer ElectronicsUniversities and LaboratoriesMedicalOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeUKGermanyFranceItalySpainPolandRussiaRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandSouth KoreaASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/single-programmable-power-supply-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 