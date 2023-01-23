Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth Forecasts to USD 10,933.5 million by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global inorganic antimicrobial additive market revenue was valued at US$ 6,082.6 million in 2021, and it is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 10,933.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period 2022–2030.
The demand for antimicrobial products grows as the world's population grows. Since these products are necessary to guard against dangerous illnesses in humans and animals. However, inorganic antimicrobial additions are in greater demand as they are less damaging to the environment than conventional antibacterial compounds. Many items, including detergents, paints, plastics, and grain storage equipment, can use inorganic antibacterial compounds. They are also being researched as potential alternatives to conventional antibacterial substances. The main advantages of employing inorganic antibacterial compounds are their low environmental effect and safe application.
Market Influencing Factors
Drivers
Rising Understanding of Health-Related Issues Among Consumers
The demand for IMA has increased along with the awareness of foodborne infections. Thus, this factor is unquestionably accurate. This is especially true for customers who are more concerned with their hygiene and health and wish to shield their families and themselves from dangerous illnesses. Furthermore, consumers are beginning to recognize the advantages of IMA in food and beverage goods, notably their ability to lessen the frequency and severity of foodborne illness, increase preservation yields, and stop the growth of germs and fungi.
The prevalence of antibiotic-resistant microorganisms and products further contributes to the rising demand for antimicrobial additives. Because targeted and sustained administration of efficient antibacterial activity is required, additives are an essential part of formulations for antimicrobial products. Additives are crucial for improving food industry cleanliness because they shorten the time needed for operations like disinfection to achieve compliance.
Growing Demand from Paints and Coating Manufacturers
Antimicrobial additives that are competitively priced and adhere to the basic requirements set by quality control organizations like the FDA are greatly needed. The demand for non-toxic polymers has increased significantly over the past few years due to their improved features, including strong antibacterial activity, durability, hardness, and transparency. Medical equipment, bottles, food packaging, and paint & coatings all contain antimicrobial compounds. Because of this, there is a growing market for inventive and unique goods, which encourages higher technological advancement and product innovation.
Restraint
Shifting Raw Material Costs
Due to several environmental and economic uncertainties, the costs of raw materials used to make inorganic antimicrobial compounds have been on an up-and-down roller coaster in recent years. Producers of inorganic antimicrobial additives are compelled to deal with pricing variations every day, which makes it challenging to budget for upcoming projects. The recent price adjustments for important raw material inputs will affect the profitability of some businesses that manufacture these additives.
Basic components like silver and zinc, which are actively traded commodities with variable prices, are used to make inorganic antibacterial treatments. These changes have a significant effect on how much antimicrobial chemicals ultimately cost. For instance, producers are searching for alternatives since despite silver's great antibacterial characteristics, its price has recently increased dramatically. By raising the total cost of the products, the high production cost of silver-based antibacterial additives has an impact on businesses' profit margins.
Trend
Shift Towards Sustainable Antimicrobial Additives
According to government regulations such as the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR) EU 528/2012, suppliers of inorganic antimicrobial additives are required to develop new formulations that meet the specifications for secure administration as well as antibacterial properties (FIFRA).).
As a result of stringent regulations and growing consumer awareness, major producers of antimicrobial additives now offer non-hazardous, eco-friendly, and sustainable antimicrobial compounds. For instance, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA provides sustainable polyurethane adhesives free of formaldehyde for bonding applications in building materials. Sika AG, a top producer of antimicrobial chemicals, is looking into sustainable possibilities for its structural adhesive solutions in order to keep up with new trends in sustainability.
Study of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Inorganic antibacterial substances have been more well-liked in recent years, due to the increased focus on sanitation and cleanliness. Because researchers found that the coronavirus may remain active on many surfaces for up to 48 hours after exposure, the present COVID-19 epidemic has only increased demand.
On the other hand, the fall in demand from the automotive and construction industries had a substantial impact on the market growth for inorganic antimicrobial additives. This was mostly caused by restrictions and lockdowns enforced by the government owing to a global production activity standstill. In reality, small and medium-sized businesses in the supply chain saw a substantial impact on the worldwide market.
As of September 2022, the situation has begun to change, and product demand is almost back to where it was before Covid. As per our projection, as the economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels, capacity utilization will progressively rise. Demand for antimicrobial additives is still high and is likely to keep rising over the upcoming years.
Segmentation Summary
Type Analysis
In 2021, Zinc dominated the global market and will remain dominant in the upcoming years. Zinc pyridine is applied to materials that are prone to wither when in touch with mold and fungus because of its superior antibacterial resistance. The underlying substrates or layers are paints, varnishes, and polymers, with zinc salts functioning as an antimicrobial defense in sterilizing and preserving applications.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have approved the addition of zinc to food at a maximum concentration of 1000 ppm. In addition, the FDA has approved the use of zinc in treating dandruff and fungal illnesses. In Europe, the use of zinc is additionally governed by the Biocidal Products Regulation.
Application Analysis
In 2021, the plastic segment held a significant share of the global market because of its significant market share in the production of food containers, medical equipment, breathing apparatuses, and soap dispensers. Due to the vulnerability of plastic to supporting microbial development, such as biofilm formation and fungus or mold growth, which can severely reduce the functional lifespan of the finished product, they are added to the plastic. In order to increase their shelf life and improve their appearance, all types of paints and varnishes, including water, solvent, oil, and powder-based ones, are progressively adding inorganic antimicrobial agents.
End User Overview
The healthcare segment will exhibit the highest growth rate during 2022-2030. In healthcare settings, antimicrobial compounds can increase effectiveness and lessen the spread of infections. Antimicrobial additions that are inorganic can be a useful strategy for containing the infection.
Inorganic antimicrobial compounds are significant in healthcare applications because the prevalence of microorganisms resistant to antibiotics is rising. Targeting particular types of bacteria using inorganic antibacterial compounds reduces the possibility of resistance. There are also organic antimicrobial additions available, however, new research indicates that inorganic additives might be more efficient at reducing infection-related costs and waste.
Silver nitrate is one chemical that has experienced need in the healthcare industry. In addition to being a typical antibacterial ingredient in cosmetics and wound care products, silver nitrate has also been utilized in hospitals to treat MRSA. Numerous bacteria, including MRSA, have been demonstrated to be resistant to the antibacterial agent silver nitrate.
Geographical Summary
Due to its rapid industrial development in countries like India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, Asia Pacific currently holds the largest market share for inorganic antimicrobial additives worldwide and is predicted to experience lucrative CAGR growth throughout the projection period. As a result, the need for antimicrobial substances in industrial tools, supplies, and containers is increasing dramatically every year.
The construction industry is increasing quickly in developing countries, and the Indian government is investing money in infrastructure, which is boosting the market's total growth. For instance, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) plans for the automobile industry have been approved by the Indian government with a planned investment of US$5.87 billion. These initiatives are expected to increase product usage for automotive applications, which will help the car sector.
During the predicted period, North America is expected to experience moderate growth. The US will continue contributing the highest share. According to our data, the healthcare industry accounts for the majority of the demand for inorganic antimicrobial additives. Whereas the market in the region is growing due to the sale of medical equipment and devices. A strong healthcare infrastructure and an improved reimbursement coverage program are the main factors supporting this.
Prominent Competitors
The notable competitors in the global inorganic antimicrobial additive market are:
Clariant AG
BASF SE
Dow Inc.
DuPont De Nemours
Avient Corporation
Microban International
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global inorganic antimicrobial additive market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.
By Type
Silver
Copper
Zinc
By Application
Plastic
Paints & Coatings
Pulp & Paper
Others
By End User
Healthcare
Packaging
Food & Beverage
Construction
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Textiles
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
