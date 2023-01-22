St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, VCOR, DLS, False Report

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000523

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-21-23 @ 1729 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 932 US-5, Waterford

VIOLATION(S): DUI, VCOR, DLS, LSA, False Report to Law Enforcement Officer

ACCUSED: Evan Lawton

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks received reports of a motor vehicle off the roadway in the area of 932 US-5, Waterford, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the reported truck stuck in a snowbank and smoking from the engine block and interior cabin. Troopers also witnessed an individual who was later identified to be the operator of the vehicle, Evan Lawton (23), fleeing the scene on foot. Troopers stopped Lawton to question him about the incident. During questioning, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Lawton was screened and ultimately arrested for suspicion of DUI, Leaving Scene of Accident (LSA), Violation of Conditions (VCOR), Criminal Suspension (DLS), and False Report to Law Enforcement Officer. Lawton was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, before being issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/6/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819