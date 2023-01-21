$221+ Billion Worldwide Sewage Treatment Facilities Industry to 2031 - Increased Pressure from Governments on Companies and Increasing Investments in the Market Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Sewage Treatment Facilities market.

This report focuses on Sewage Treatment Facilities market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Sewage Treatment Facilities market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global sewage treatment facilities market is expected to grow from $165.28 billion in 2021 to $180.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The sewage treatment facilities market is expected to grow to $221.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the sewage treatment facilities market include Suez Environnement S A, Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Hitachi, Ecoprog GmbH, and Emerson.

The sewage treatment facilities market consists of sales of sewage treatment services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to operate sewer systems or sewage treatment facilities that collect, treat, and dispose of waste the sewage treatment facilities refer to an arrangement of devices and structures for the treatment of wastewater, industrial wastes, and sludge. They are used as waste treatment plants.

The various treatment systems include centralized and decentralized, which are used in various applications such as industrial and municipal.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sewage treatment facilities market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The growth in the sewage treatment facilities market is due to the increased pressure from governments on companies, and increasing investments in the market.

Micro-pollutants that are challenging the treatment capability of conventional wastewater treatment plants are being treated with advanced technologies. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products, and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption, and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, in Germany, advanced technologies such as GE's membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater.

The countries covered in the sewage treatment facilities market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Trends And Strategies

8. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Residential

10.1.2. Industrial

10.1.3. Commercial

10.2. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Segmentation By Treatment System, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Centralized

10.2.2. Decentralized

10.3. Global Sewage Treatment Facilities Market, Segmentation By Application, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

10.3.1. Industrial

10.3.2. Municipal

11. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Metrics

11.1. Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Sewage Treatment Facilities Market Expenditure, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g9hqo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets