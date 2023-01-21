South Africa Electricity Generation Industry Report 2022: The Role of Eskom and the effect of its Financial and Operational Crisis and Renewable Energy and Embedded Generation Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electricity Generation in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the generation of electricity in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the extent of the crisis, actions and projects aimed at relieving it, and the sources of generation that are planned.

There is information on the state of the sector, the role of Eskom and the effect of its financial and operational crisis and renewable energy and embedded generation developments.

There are profiles of 30 companies including Eskom, the National Energy Regulator, the Avon and Dedisa peaking power plants, and renewables players such as Enel Green Power, EDF Renewables and Scatec Solar.

Electricity Generation in South Africa

South Africa's electricity crisis has worsened as power cuts, which began in 2007, escalated in 2022. The percentage availability of South Africa's total installed capacity of 53.7GW at the end of 2021 fell to below 60% in October 2022 as Eskom's coal-fired power stations continue to break down, resulting in power cuts to prevent the electricity grid from collapsing.

The crisis has been compounded by Eskom's debt of about R400bn and the need for the country to transition from coal to renewable energy. Corruption, sabotage, increasing unpaid debt of municipalities and a loss of skills threaten Eskom's viability.

Key Trends

Key trends include the need to add generating capacity to the grid and the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable energy. More industrial and commercial users and homeowners are investing in embedded generation. As of July 2022 the mining sector, which consumes about 30% of Eskom's power supply, was developing 73 self-generation projects, mostly solar.

Measures to Alleviate the Crisis

Embedded generation requirements have been lifted and emergency programmes were introduced for Eskom to buy surplus capacity from independent power producers and private generators. Experts do not expect new renewable and private sector projects to relieve load-shedding in the near term.

The recent discovery of offshore gas fields has strengthened calls for the country to use domestic gas-to-power projects. Eskom is upgrading Koeberg and government is considering expanding nuclear capacity. While it remains small, the percentage of South Africa's electricity produced by renewable energy has increased rapidly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Support

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Eskom Debt

6.8. Corruption, Sabotage and Theft

6.9. Electricity Tariffs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Summary of Notable Players

Abengoa South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Acciona Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACWA Power Solafrica Bokpoort CSP Power Plant (RF) (Pty) Ltd

African Rainbow Energy and Power (Pty) Ltd

Associated Energy Services (Pty) Ltd

Avon Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd

BioTherm Energy (Pty) Ltd

Cennergi (Pty) Ltd

Coria (PKF) Investments 28 (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Dedisa Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd

EDF Renewables (Pty) Ltd

Enel Green Power RSA (Pty) Ltd

Engie Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Globeleq South Africa Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Hopefield Wind Farm Local Community Company NPC

Hulisani Ltd

Kelvin Power (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Lekela Power Intermediate Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mulilo Energy Holdings (RF) (Pty) Ltd

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

Pele Energy Group (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Phelan Energy Group (Pty) Ltd

Red Rocket South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Rosatom Central and Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Scatec Solar Africa (Pty) Ltd

SEF SOC Ltd

Sinogy Holding (Pty) Ltd

Sola Group (Pty) Ltd

Solar Capital (Pty) Ltd

