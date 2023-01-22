The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America to Hold 2023 Annual Patient Conference in NOLA April 21-23, 2023
ANNUAL WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY PATIENT CONFERENCEWESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS RELEASE: ANNUAL WEIGHT LOSS SURGERY PATIENT CONFERENCE
Contact: Laura Van Tuyl (971-322-5281) laura@wlsfa.org Bill Streetman (614-327-7440) bill@wlsfa.org
The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America To Hold 2023 Annual Patient Conference in NOLA April 21-23
The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA) is proud to announce their 2023 Annual Patient Conference will be held in New Orleans from April 21st through the 23rd. The event is being held at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Attendee registration is now open and limited sponsorships and exhibitor tables are still available. For more information on either: https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023
The Making a Difference conference will bring together hundreds of weight loss surgery patients, bariatric surgeons, nutritionists, cosmetic and plastic surgeons, exercise and fitness coaches, bariatric product and service vendors, and WLS social media influencers, to celebrate the WLS experience and lifestyle. Many previous grant recipients will also be in attendance.
The WLSFA, an organization that raises funds for weight loss surgery grants, will also announce their 2023 Grant recipient. The WLSFA is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit charity that issues financial grants for weight loss surgery to people referred by a bariatric surgeon (for medical needs), but who do not have the funds to pay for it, nor insurance that covers the procedure.
“We are very excited about our 2023 conference, we have great speakers lined up, and we have the best vendors coming to show off their latest and greatest bariatric lifestyle products,” said CEO Laura Van Tuyl. “There will be something for everyone, pre-ops, post-ops, support team members, bariatric professionals.”
Van Tuyl adds, “We will have product samples, relationship-building activities, two nights of fun and ‘bling,’ a costume contest, awards, raffles and giveaways – and three days of education, motivation, and inspiration.”
Activities during the Making a Difference conference will include multiple educational breakout sessions, a 5K run/walk, a Bike with Bill bicycle ride, an Evening of Elegance, a fashion show, a Saturday night Gala Event, the Starfish Awards, the Bariatric Athlete of The Year Award, and much more.
For more details go to https://www.wlsfa.org/neworleans2023.
MORE ON THE WLSFA: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 charity that funds grants for weight loss surgery for patients medically referred to weight loss surgery, but who cannot afford to pay for the procedure nor have insurance to cover the costs. The WLSFA raises money through corporate and individual donations, by hosting fundraising events, and by bringing together like-minded WLS patients to pay it forward and help others get the medical treatments they need to escape lives connected to morbid obesity.
We are Saving Lives, One Grant at A Time
NOTE: The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America has earned the Guide Stars Platinum Seal of Transparency. The WLSFA board is a 100% Volunteer Organization with no paid executives or staff, and all are weight loss surgery patients, paying it forward since 2010.
Bill Streetman
The Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America
+1 614-327-7440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram