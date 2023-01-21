FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Saturday, January 21, 2023

NYS DMV ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW WHITE PLAINS OFFICE

Office Opening at The Source at White Plains

Replaces Prior White Plains and Temporary Tarrytown Locations

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced it will open its new office in White Plains on Monday, January 23. Located at the Source at White Plains at 1 Maple Avenue, the site replaces the former White Plains Mall location which closed last March, and the temporary Tarrytown office, which closed this Friday to prepare for the move.

“We are very excited to open this new, more modern office to serve our customers in White Plains and throughout Westchester County,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our biggest focus with every office relocation or remodel is to improve the experience for those we serve. This office provides easy access, ample parking, and a convenient location for the residents in this area.”

Providing exceptional customer service in both its physical offices and online is a top priority of the DMV and has become the focus of the agency’s new way of doing business. The DMV’s new vision is to shatter perceptions of the of DMV by providing simplified, effective, and responsive services. The DMV is taking a customer-first approach to its transformation effort by expanding online services, implementing enhanced customer service initiatives in its offices, streamlining transactions, optimizing its brick-and-mortar footprint to make the customer flow as efficient as possible, and exploring new ways for customers to communicate with the agency.

The DMV has launched new digital services including an online pre-screen process for customers applying for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. The DMV also launched a transparency portal to inform New Yorkers about important deadlines and changes that impact them, connect them to data and other valuable information, and allow customers to provide feedback about new projects the DMV is considering.

