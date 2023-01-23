Intrinsic Innovations Gets Set to Attract Global Entrepreneurs to Enrich Alberta’s Economy, Appoints New President & CEO
Newly appointed President and CEO of Intrinsic Innovations brings a passionate leadership style that prioritizes attracting global tech entrepreneurs to AlbertaCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinsic Innovations is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Setiawan as its new President and CEO effective from January 23, 2023. The appointment sets Intrinsic Innovations’ plans to establish Alberta, Canada on the global map as a choice destination for tech entrepreneurs. Stephanie is expected to introduce a new style of leadership that would be characterized by a passion for community development and global impact. 2023 is a strategic year for Intrinsic Innovations and the company’s appointment of Stephanie is geared towards harnessing every resource within their reach to achieve their long- and short-term goals.
Speaking about her appointment, Stephanie Setiawan had this to say, “I am incredibly honored to join Intrinsic Innovations because its vision is near and dear to my heart. Having parents who immigrated to Canada for a better life, I witnessed the tenacity they had to convert the many challenges that they encountered, into opportunities for our family to have a better life. I am proud of their contributions to the Alberta economy because of their diversity of thought, their personal sacrifices to push through their struggles, and their unique perspectives on being resourceful. Thanks to the opportunities they have afforded me, I am now at a point where I can support immigrant entrepreneurs, who are determined to enrich the Alberta economy through innovation while looking for a better quality of life for their own families.”
Stephanie comes to Intrinsic Innovations with over 20 years of extensive experience across multiple industries in Western Canada, including executive leadership, sales, and ownership roles. Her background, paired with her warm personality, compassion, relentless determination, and her innate ability to rally people together to contribute to a cause will fuel Intrinsic Innovations’ growth and contribute to Alberta overall.
“I am thrilled to welcome such a powerful leader to our organization,” Andrew Sanden, Founder and Chair of Intrinsic Innovations. "Stephanie’s personal values align with the company’s core values of being intrinsically inclusive, our caring commitment, our focus on enriching the community, and our unwavering integrity.”
About Intrinsic Innovations
Intrinsic Innovations is Alberta’s international startup incubator that aims at diversifying the Canadian, and in particular, the Alberta economy. As a not-for-profit organization, it does so by working with immigrant entrepreneurs who have a sound track record for success in their native country and who want to expand or start up a business in Canada. These companies go through a stringent qualification process and by looking to resolve some of Alberta’s urgent needs and challenges, they come to Canada with unique skills and talents paired with a firm determination to succeed.
Intrinsic Innovations works with these newcomers intimately and holistically to position them for success before and after they land in Canada. The company focuses on industries such as energy and clean tech, agricultural and food technologies, smart manufacturing, hardware, software, and robotics.
