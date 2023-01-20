Measures defined to develop teaching languages and professions in schools

UZBEKISTAN, January 20 - On January 20, an extended meeting was held on the development of the system of teaching foreign languages and vocational training in schools.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in his Address to the people of the country, paid special attention to the principle of a “welfare state”, noting that a social state means, first of all, creating equal opportunities for people to realize their potential and the necessary conditions for their decent life and poverty reduction.

The most important basis for achieving this goal is education. Therefore, as noted in the Address, the priority task is to teach schoolchildren at least two foreign languages and one profession. In recent years, attention to education and teachers has increased. The admission quota and the number of areas of study in higher education institutions have increased. However, the quality of school education has not yet reached the required level. For example, in most cases, a child who has studied at school for 11 years does not know a foreign language perfectly in the end. Due to the lack of conditions and specialists, schoolchildren do not become interested in professions. Half of the school graduates enter the labor market without any professional skills. In this regard, issues of improving the quality of teaching foreign languages and vocational guidance for schoolchildren were discussed at the meeting. “A child who has mastered a profession and language at school will be a great achievement for our society”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said. One city and two districts in each region were selected for the implementation of this system. The conditions, qualifications of teachers, schoolchildren’s interest in professions and foreign languages in more than 2 thousand schools were studied.

Now it is planned to organize training in these schools for 64 types of working professions based on the characteristics of districts and mahallas. The hokims were tasked with organizing, equipping and providing the necessary materials for professional workshops in selected schools. Youth leaders and entrepreneurs will be involved. Funds will be allocated from the Youth Support Fund. “Now entrepreneurs, manufacturers are concerned about the issue: there are many vacancies, wages are good, but there are no workers with knowledge of the matter and skills. If this system is properly organized, great results can be achieved with our demographic growth”, the Head of state said. The importance of teaching schoolchildren about modern professions in information technology and the creative industry was also emphasized. For high-quality teaching of foreign languages, instructions were given to attract native language teachers to schools, to introduce the experience, textbooks and programs of the Presidential Schools for teaching languages. At the meeting, the hokims of the regions presented information on plans for the development of a system of teaching foreign languages and vocational training on the example of selected schools. The Head of state also tasked the heads of industries and regions to strengthen responsibility and control over the stable supply of energy resources to the population in winter. Relevant instructions were given on close assistance to entrepreneurs and enterprises in solving problems in their activities, in necessary cases, allocating financial resources, preventing unreasonable increases in food prices and increasing supply in the markets.

