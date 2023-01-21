DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4K TV Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global 4k tv market.

This report focuses on 4k tv market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the 4k tv market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global 4K TV market is expected to grow from $149.47 billion in 2021 to $181.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The 4K TV market is expected to grow to $396.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.6%.

Major Players in the 4K TV market are Samsung, Haier Group Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sharp Corporation, LG Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Vu Televisions, Skyworth Group Co. Ltd., Sichuan Changhong Electric Co Ltd., TCL Technology, Hitachi Ltd, Apple Inc, Toshiba Corporation, and Vizio Inc.

The 4K TV market consists of sales of 4K TV and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a pristine picture that fills more of the field of view, better recreating the immersive experience of watching a film at the cinema. 4K TVs refer to a TV set that has a 4K resolution, that is, it has 3,840 horizontal pixels and 2,160 vertical pixels. With the help of this 4K TV set, we get a more vivid and detailed picture quality.

The main screen types of 4K TV are below 52 inches, 52-65 inches, and above 65 inches. 4K TVs under 52 inches are used to meet the demand for smaller spaces and are ideal for a small bedroom. The technologies involved are LCD, IPS, OLED, and quantum dot. The distribution channels are offline stores and online stores. The end-users included are residential, commercial, and industrial.

North America will be the largest region in the 4K TV market in 2020. The regions covered in this 4K TV market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The rising consumer demand for UHD technology devices is expected to propel the growth of the 4K TV market going forward. UHD technology refers to a type of display resolution standard that has at least 3840 by 2160 pixels (8.3 megapixels; 4K). This technology results in very crisp and fine images without compromising on image quality, and this helps manufacturers to make bigger TVs, while the consumer gets a more vivid and detailed picture quality.

This is why this technology is used in 4K TVs. For instance, in April 2021, according to Broadband TV News, a UK-based industry information provider, UHD share rose to 75% in the German TV set market. In Q1 of 2021, around 1.45 million TV sets were sold in Germany. 1.1 million were UHD TVs and accounted for 75% of the share. Therefore, the rising consumer demand for UHD technology devices is driving the growth of the 4K TV market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 4K TV market. Major companies operating in the 4K TV market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in June 2021, TCL, a China-based company that manufactures and sells consumer electronic products, including televisions that provide 4K TV, launched its first new technology - mini LED in its mini LED QLED 4K Android 11 TV C825. The technology behind mini LEDs, however, uses LEDs that are smaller in size as compared to regular LEDs. Due to the small size of LEDs, OEMs can pack more LEDs.

The countries covered in the 4K TV market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

