Addiction Disorders Drugs Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $32.65 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.35%

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Addiction Disorders Drugs Market Research Report by Drug Type, Treatment, End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 22.55 billion in 2021, USD 23.95 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% to reach USD 32.65 billion by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Addiction Disorders Drugs to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Drug Type, the market was studied across Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications, Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Tobacco/Nicotine and Vaping.

Based on Treatment, the market was studied across Counseling and behavioral therapies, Detoxification, Medications, Rehabilitation programs, and Self-help groups.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Hospital and Clinics and Residential treatment centers

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Addiction Disorders Drugs Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Addictive Substances Such as Alcohol, Tobacco, and Drugs Among All Age Groups

Government Intervention and Encouragement to Curb Addiction Disorders

Rising Number of Approved Medicines and the Increased Use of Nicotine With Other Stimulants

Restraints

Limited Awareness About Addiction Treatment Products in Developing Countries

Multiple Side-Effects Associated With the Use of Methadone

Opportunities

Availability of Innovative Drugs in the Form of Pills, Sublingual Films, and Implants

Challenges

Legal Obligations for Addiction Treatment Products



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Drug Type

7. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by Treatment

8. Addiction Disorders Drugs Market, by End-user

9. Americas Addiction Disorders Drugs Market

10. Asia-Pacific Addiction Disorders Drugs Market

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Addiction Disorders Drugs Market

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Company Usability Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accord Healthcare

Alkermes PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

BioCorRx Inc

Cipla Limited

Consern Pharma Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Insys Therapeutics

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Opiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer, Inc

PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xdob

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets