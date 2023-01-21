Submit Release
PREVIEW: Gov. Lee Second Inaugural – ‘Tennessee: Leading the Nation’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following speech excerpts ahead of his second inauguration that will be delivered during an 11 a.m. CT ceremony on Legislative Plaza:

“In this life, there are only a few things that really matter, and Maria and I want our lives to be about those things. That’s why I ran for Governor, twice now, and that thought’s been with me every day these last four years.”

“All of us have been given a responsibility – an obligation to use our lives in a way that multiplies in the lives of others – to spend our days considering how the work of our lives will reap benefits, not for ourselves, but for others.”

“All the while, our state’s finances have been stewarded in such a way that affords us the lowest tax rate per capita in the nation, the lowest debt rate per capita in the nation, and the fastest growing economy of all 50 states.” 

“Although rural America has been in decline for decades, rural Tennessee is proving to be the exception, thanks to historic investments in vocational, technical and agricultural education that are shaping Tennessee’s future workforce.”

“We can disagree and stand firm for our beliefs and our principles, but we should never forget the dignity of the other human being…Civility is not a weakness. In fact, it has been and it should always be the American Way. And I know it can be the way in Tennessee.”

