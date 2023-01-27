Patrick A. Davy releases The Bitter-Sweet Search for a Father
I didn’t forget my father, but my dad forgot his son.”WEST HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-eight-year-old Pete Mitchell used his fatherless childhood experience as a motivational tool to search for his father. His intention is to find his dad and get the support owed to him. Many obstacles get in his way during his attempts to find his father. Will he overcome these obstructions?
Jamaican-born and West Hempstead, New York resident, Patrick A. Davy, has released his novel, The Bitter-Sweet Search for a father.
Davy uses his fatherless childhood experience as a motivational tool to write this book. This latest book by the author is about a thirty-eight-year-old man (Pete Mitchell) searching for his father. He uses a clear and easy conversational voice and style that should appeal to readers of all audiences.
Addressing this universal problem, using the fiction genre, hopes to draw attention to and highlight some of the issues associated with children searching for their fathers. The following quote from the book sums up the main character’s feelings and attitude toward absentee fathers.
“No matter how hard he tried, Pete could not help thinking about
growing up without a father. Throughout his years in college, he
used every opportunity he had to address the issue of fatherlessness.”
Many people who grew up without their fathers have this memory etched in their minds. This book helps you imagine the possible occurrences associated with the search for an absent father. At times, this fictional work invokes strong emotions. Other times, it temps readers to burst into laughter.
The paperback version of the book is available on the website of the Simon Schuster affiliate company, ArchwayPublishing.com. In addition, readers can find this book on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, ebay.com, and booksamillion.com.
