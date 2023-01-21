New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - New Break Resources Ltd. NBRK ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained SmallCap Communications Inc. of Vancouver, B.C. ("SmallCap") to provide social media management and communication services for a one-year period commencing January 20, 2023, which includes an initial three month trial period, at a fee of $3,500 per month.

SmallCap is a specialized digital marketing and social media management agency providing services to boost public companies' investor awareness and engagement. SmallCap was founded in January 2013 by Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Kerswell. SmallCap utilizes her proprietary methods that allow companies to reach and network with their investors through the top social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Ms. Kerswell has a BBA from Camosun College in Victoria, B.C. and is arm's length to New Break. The Company understands that neither Ms. Kerswell nor SmallCap currently holds any New Break shares.

The Company has granted SmallCap stock options to purchase up to 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term, with 25% vesting after three months, 25% after six months, 25% after nine months and 25% after one year.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a dual vision for value creation. In northern Ontario, New Break is focused on its Moray Project, in a well-established mining camp, within proximity to existing infrastructure, while at the same time, through our prospective land holdings in Nunavut, we provide our shareholders with significant exposure to the vast potential for exploration success in one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production. New Break is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals committed to placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) on September 7, 2022 under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

For further information on New Break, please visit www.newbreakresources.ca or contact:

Michael Farrant, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416-278-4149

E-mail: mfarrant@newbreakresources.ca

