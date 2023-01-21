Submit Release
Sienna Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Sienna Resources Inc. SIE SNNAF (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company")  wishes to announce that it has granted a total of five million nine hundred thousand stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of five cents per share for a period of twelve months. The Company also granted a total of ten million five hundred thousand restricted share units (RSUs) to its directors, officers and consultants. The RSUs vest in one year from the date of grant. The options and the RSUs have been granted and vest in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange therefore aligning management with the shareholders of the Company.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade battery metals deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory and the recently acquired Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada where the Company has made an initial lithium discovery. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

