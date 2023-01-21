CARESPAN ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. CSPN ("Company" or "CareSpan"), announces that, further to its news release dated October 11, 2022 and its news release dated November 9, 2022, the Company has issued 195,000 common share purchase options (the "Options", and each an "Option") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan").

The Company issued 195,000 Options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company, who are eligible to receive the Options under the Plan. Each Option grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.13 per Common Share for a period of 5 years from the date of issue. Accordingly, the Options expire January 20, 2028.

The Options shall vest according the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest immediately upon issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 6 months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue; and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 18 months from the date of issue.

Additionally, upon receipt of the necessary U.S. regulatory approvals, the Corporation intends to issue up to an additional 40,000 Options of the Company. The Options to be issued shall be on the same terms described above.

The grant of the Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health. In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and AmericanMedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "subject to", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to receiving regulatory and exchange approvals with respect to the grant of the Options, and the grant of the Options to Mr. de Villa. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the TSXV. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, CareSpan undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

