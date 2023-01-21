RacingJunk.com Announces partnership with Racing Pro Media

The #1 online marketing place, RacingJunk.com & racing media outlet, Racing Pro Media combine efforts.

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

RacingJunk.com, the flagship website of Internet Brands Automotive, is excited to announce its partnership with Racing Pro Media. The two properties have joined forces for a multi-year media share collaboration where RacingJunk will serve as The Official Marketplace of Racing Pro Media.

For over 20 years years, RacingJunk.com has been the go to place for performance enthusiasts to find new & used vehicles and parts from race cars to hot rods, engines, power sports & off-road vehicles, trailers & more. In addition to hosting classifieds, RJ partners with tracks, series sponsors, racers, manufacturers & experts to support all levels of the community from grassroots to professionals, connecting users with the best products, services & experiences in the industry.

Racing Pro Media (RPM) - Quality racing and motorsports news, results and updates without the rumors and drama! NHRA / NASCAR Cup, Xfinity & Truck Series / IndyCar / Formula 1 (F1) / IMSA / SRX / ARCA Menards / World Of Outlaws / Short Track / Dirt / Modified / Late Models / Sprint Car / Midgets / USAC / W Series & More. Where you want it, when you want it, always at your fingertips. No advertising, just the racing and motorsports news, results and updates you are looking for, when you are looking for it. Visit our Facebook Page, follow our Twitter Feed or even check us out on Instagram for the most up to date information and for exciting contests and giveaways, always without purchase, without memberships and without the fluff. We are Racing Pro Media (RPM) - Thank you for being a motorsports fan!

"I am extremely happy to share that RacingJunk.com is now the official Buy/Sell/Trade and Classifieds partner for Racing Pro Media (RPM). With so many of the race teams and drivers that RPM currently covers, works with and supports already using this great platform, we have many opportunities to work together for all involved in Motorsports and with our fans. Thank you to RacingJunk for becoming one of our great partners and a member of the RPM family!," said Chris Bishop - Founder of Racing Pro Media (RPM). https://www.racingpromedia.com/

Mark Menadier, Business Development Manager at Racing Junk shares similar sentiments about the relationship, "Meeting Chris at PRI this last December, he & I hit it off, became fast friends with a shared enthusiasm for all things racing and RacingJunk is thrilled to partner with Racing Pro Media. The combination of their digital space and other industry involvement, align perfectly with our mission and goals. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us."



Internet Brands Automotive Group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.

