KINGSTON, R.I. – Jan. 20, 2023 – Welcome back, Rams. Spring semester classes at URI begin Monday, Jan 23. Here are some tips, reminders, and events to help you have a successful start to the semester.

Check your classroom status

As we begin the new semester, faculty, staff and students are reminded to check their schedules in e-Campus for any classroom changes.

Graduate School of Oceanography lectures

On Jan. 24, the spring GSO Public Lecture Series begins with a talk on “Confronting Ocean Pollution” at the Narragansett Bay Campus, at 6 p.m. Join Coastal Resources Center director and professor J.P. Walsh and professor Rainer Lohmann as they discuss the dangers posed by marine pollution and “forever chemicals” (PFAS) and what we need to do to address them.

Local catch

Dining Services will be serving locally caught and sourced fresh seafood, starting this Wednesday.

State of the University

President Marc Parlange invites the community to attend the State of the University address and a conversation about URI’s 10-year strategic plan Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. in Edwards Hall. RSVP by Jan. 27. A livestream will also be available on the URI home page.

Rhody! Rhody! Rhody!

Cheer for men’s basketball vs. Dayton at the Ryan Center this Wednesday, Jan. 25, or Saturday, Jan. 28, vs. LaSalle. Women’s basketball—currently tops in the Atlantic 10— goes on the road this week to play George Mason, and men’s and women’s track and field competes in the Riverhawk Invitational and BU Terrier Classic this Saturday. And don’t forget about Rhody’s nationally ranked men’s club hockey team, which takes on The College of New Jersey at the Boss Arena, Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.

Intramurals

Students: looking to stay active and competitive? Join an intramural team. URI Campus Recreation offers intramural sports year-round for students to get involved and stay active. Participants at all levels are encouraged. Registration runs through Jan. 31. Play basketball, volleyball, futsal, or ice hockey.

‘Celebración’

The URI Providence Campus presents a Celebration of Caribbean Culture mixed-media exhibit through Feb. 23, with a special reception and program Feb. 2, in celebration of Black History Month.

Flu and COVID-19 booster clinic

On Feb. 2, there will be a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Memorial Union Ballroom for students, faculty and staff. Register here. Also, students who are symptomatic for, or are exposed to, COVID can get free COVID tests from Health Services: walk in, no appointment necessary.

Parking

Get your permit, arrive early. All students, staff, and faculty need a permit to park on URI campuses. Parking permits can be purchased online through the Parking Portal and you can track URI shuttles in real time to get around campus. Stay up to date on Transportation and Parking updates by visiting the TAP website and following TAP on social media (@uri_transportation_parking, @parking_URI, @URI Transportation and Parking). All enrolled students and employees are also eligible to purchase 50% discounted RIPTA Wave passes at the Campus Store in the Memorial Union.

Rhody Safe Rides

Rhody Safe Rides has resumed operations for the spring semester. This on-demand, ride-sharing service is available daily on the Kingston Campus, at the Emporium, and to/from the Kingston Train Station. Download the TransLoc app to request a ride. If you need a Rhody Safe Ride outside of the Safe Ride hours on the Kingston Campus, please contact 401.874.SAFE.

For more information on any listed item, including specific times and locations, details, and more, please visit uri.edu.