Changes to recreational crabbing domoic acid closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW moved the recreational crabbing (ocean, bays, and estuaries) biotoxin closure boundary to four miles north of Charleston (43° 25’) to one half mile north of Gold Beach (42° 26’).

Coos Bay and the Coquille River are closed to recreational crabbing while the Rogue River is open.

Test results received today show domoic acid levels in crab sampled from the closed area are above the human safety threshold.

Recreational bay clam and mussel harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Razor clamming is still closed coastwide .

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Sampling schedules sometimes are altered due to vessel availability, weather, and other factors.

Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

It is recommended that recreational crab harvesters always eviscerate crab before cooking. This includes removing and discarding the viscera, internal organs, and gills.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800)448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.

Click here to view online ODFW news releases.

###

Contact:

ODA: Alex Manderson, 503-801-0751, alexis.manderson@oda.oregon.gov

ODFW: Mitch Vance, 541-257-2557, mitch.vance@odfw.oregon.gov