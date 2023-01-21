Recreational crabbing closure changes along south Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of all recreational crabbing on the southern Oregon coast from latitude 43° 25’; 4 miles north of the north jetty of Coos Bay, to 42° 26’; 0.5 miles north of the north jetty of the Rogue River, due to elevated levels of domoic acid toxin. This includes Dungeness crab and red rock crab harvested from the ocean, in bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

Recreational crab harvesting is open from the Washington border south to 43° 25’ (north of Coos Bay) and from 42° 26’ (north of the Rogue River) to the California border. This includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties.

It is always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts removed prior to cooking, which includes the removal and discard of the viscera, internal organs and gills. Toxins cannot be removed by cooking, freezing or any other treatment. ODA will continue to test for biotoxins in the coming weeks.

Because of Oregon’s precautionary management of biotoxins, the crab and shellfish products currently being sold in retail markets and restaurants are safe for consumers.

For more information call Oregon Department of Agriculture’s (ODA) shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA recreational shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.

El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregón (ODA) y el Departamento de Pesca y Vida Silvestre de Oregón (ODFW) anuncian el cierre de toda pesca recreativa de cangrejos en la costa sur de Oregón desde la latitud 43° 25′; 4 millas al norte del embarcadero norte de Coos Bay, a 42° 26’; 0.5 millas al norte del embarcadero norte del río Rogue, debido a niveles elevados de toxina de ácido domoico. Esto incluye el cangrejo Dungeness y el cangrejo de Roca Roja (Red Rock Crab) capturados en el océano, en bahías y estuarios, y en playas, muelles, y malecones/rompeolas.

La recolección recreativa de cangrejos está abierta desde la frontera sur de Washington hasta 43° 25′ (norte de Coos Bay) y desde 42° 26′ (norte del río Rogue) hasta la frontera de California. Esto incluye el océano, las bahías y los estuarios, y en las playas, los muelles, muelles, y malecones/rompeolas.

Siempre se recomienda destripar el cangrejo y quitarle las vísceras antes de cocinarlo, lo que incluye quitar y desechar las vísceras, los órganos internos y las branquias. Las toxinas no se pueden eliminar cocinando, congelando o cualquier otro tratamiento. La ODA continuará realizando pruebas de biotoxinas en las próximas semanas.

Debido al manejo preventivo de biotoxinas de Oregón, los productos de cangrejo y mariscos que se venden actualmente en los mercados, supermercados, y restaurantes son seguros para los consumidores.

Para obtener más información, llame a la línea directa de información sobre seguridad de mariscos de ODA al (800) 448-2474 o visite la página web de cierres de mariscos de ODA en: http://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.