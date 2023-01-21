FPI Management Welcomes New Vice President Of Market Rate Operations
EINPresswire.com/ -- FPI Management, a private third-party multifamily management provider, has announced that Angela Boyd, has re-joined the company as Vice President of Market Rate Operations for the Southern California and Southwest region.
“We are thrilled to welcome Angela back to the FPI family, and see her join our executive leadership team. With her local expertise and long-time tenure at FPI, Angela’s influence will further shape and enhance our talent and value for the market-rate clients we serve. Angela has a keen eye for detail and is a leader who will steward our core values of H.E.A.R.T., the standard of excellence awarded her the position. We look forward to her journey and the positive impact she will make with our valued residents, team, and clients.” as shared by Christina Treadaway, Executive Vice President at FPI Management.
With over 20 years of experience in multifamily leadership, Angela will support the operations leadership team in managing a portfolio of 17,000+ units consisting of new construction, lease-up, stabilized, and mixed-use assets throughout her regions.
“Angela brings a passion and appreciation for FPI Management’s culture, values, vision, and inspiring sense of how teams can flourish by working together. Her natural drive to bring innovation and build meaningful relationships harmonize with developing teams that drive results. She has a track record of consistently delivering positive results through industry disruptions, technology advancements, and changes in consumer trends. Angela will work in concert with the Senior Vice Presidents and Vice Presidents that provide leadership to our portfolio across the nation. We are excited to welcome her back!” Dennis Treadaway, President of FPI Management.
About FPI Management:
FPI Management was founded in 1968 as a builder and operator of high-quality, Affordable apartment communities in Sacramento, CA. By 1989, the company was purchased by Dennis Treadaway and three other partners, and the complexion of the company had morphed from a developer builder to an exclusive 3rd party fee manager with no ownership interest. This has been FPI Management’s business plan since that time. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, FPI Management’s clients are comprised of institutional investors, international real estate investment firms, financial institutions, multifamily development builders, private investors, and City, County, and State agencies.
For more information about FPI Management and its dedicated Team, please visit fpimgt.com.
FPI Media Relations Team
