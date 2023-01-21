Website https://benitorevilla.com/ is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website https://benitorevilla.com/ is fraudulently marketing itself as a licensed financial adviser and consultant.

The imposter website, https://benitorevilla.com/, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser or Broker-dealer.

The imposter website is trying to pose as Benito Revilla Jr, who is a Texas licensed Investment Adviser and Broker-dealer Agent (CRD number 5456591) and maintains registration with USAA Investment Services Company (CRD number 5475). USAA Investment Services Company holds an active Investment Adviser and Broker-dealer license with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.