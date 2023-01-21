Bluelight Consulting Reshaping The Team Augmentation Industry
Bluelight Consulting to exhibit pioneering team augmentation solutions at the Affiliate Summit West 2023
To realize the full potential of embracing technology in your business operations requires the right people in your team.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluelight Consulting is excited to announce our participation at the Affiliate Summit West 2023 from January 23-25, 2023 at Booth No.1153. This premier industry event will be held in Las Vegas and is a great opportunity for us to showcase our innovative Nearshore Software Development services to a wide audience of potential customers and industry professionals.
— Chase Bolt - Co-founder and CEO, Bluelight Consulting
From nearshore staff augmentation, custom web and mobile app development, devops-as-a-service, cloud migrations, to data analytics, Bluelight Consulting helps businesses succeed by providing cutting-edge software, technology, and infrastructure solutions that deliver value and drive societal transformation.
Attendees of the Summit will have an opportunity to meet and engage with our experts to learn more about how we can address their business challenges. We will also be holding a number of presentations and demonstrations throughout the event, which will give attendees a chance to see our solutions in action and ask any questions they may have.
“Until recently, most of the outsourcing work in software development in the US was done offshore.” Chase Bolt, Co-founder, and CEO of Bluelight Consulting said. “Now, Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are stepping up to fill those roles. This is a unique advantage because it’s much easier to integrate these developers to be part of your team as they can join standups and other team-building activities due to Latin America’s timezone alignment with the US. The nearshore time difference is typically 3-4 hours, while offshore, it's 8-12 hours.”
With Bluelight Consulting’s Nearshore Boost software, companies have a flexible way to find the right talent for the right roles minus the hassle associated with conventional hiring processes. The benefit is cost-efficiency, productivity, and agility to respond to evolving consumer and market needs.
In addition to our participation at the Affiliate Summit West 2023, we will also be sponsoring a number of activities, including webinars, to help connect our connections at the event with other industry professionals and share knowledge and insights.
“Innovation and relationship-building are at the center of we do everything at Bluelight Consulting,” Anthony Neto, Co-founder and CTO of Bluelight Consulting stated. "We understand that by cultivating strong relationships with valued clients and partners, we’re able to help our clients take the next step and set them up for long-term success.”
Are you looking for a design/build or just extending your existing team for your software development projects? Consider Bluelight Consulting.
If you would like to schedule a meeting, please contact us at: hello@bluelight.co.
About Bluelight Consulting
Bluelight Consulting is an expert in custom web, software, e-commerce, mobile app development, devops engineering, as well as nearshore staff augmentation. We assist startups, mid-sized companies, and Fortune 500 businesses in creating and launching scalable, consistently-performing solutions that solve business problems. With decades of collective experience in the tech industry and a diverse team of experienced engineers located in over 6 countries, we have a broad understanding of various industries to help your company undergo a digital transformation to increase revenue. The dedication in our work is to provide ongoing value to our clients.
To learn more: https://bluelight.co/
Raymond Osero
Bluelight Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other