InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Washing Machine for Small Loads (JXA-181)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient washing machine for small separate loads," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the WIDENER KLEEN. My design could be used to efficiently wash items that are needed on a daily basis, such as cloth diapers, lingerie, or face masks."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and versatile design for a portable washing machine. In doing so, it would effectively wash small loads of clothing or cloth diapers. As a result, it increases efficiency and it offers an alternative to hand-washing or using laundromats. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, parents who use cloth diapers for their babies, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JXA-181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

