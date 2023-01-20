The Florida Department of Health Announces the 2023 Radon Poster Contest Winners

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — January is National Radon Action Month and the time of year when the Florida Department of Health announces the winners of our 2023 Florida Radon Poster Contest.

This annual contest of original designs, art and concepts engages Florida middle-school students and schools to help educate their communities about the health risks connected to elevated indoor radon levels.

Florida's top three winners are also entered into the national contest organized by Radon Leaders, an online learning and action network that supports the Radon Leaders Saving Lives campaign.

Since 2008, Florida's winners have been awarded the national win nine times!

First Place Winner “Radon Can Cause Lung Cancer” Created by Jovany Dera, Westridge Middle School, Eighth Grade

Second Place Winner “Test Your Home for Radon” Created by Madeleine Stewart, Fairview Middle School, Eighth Grade

Third Place Winner “Radon Awareness” Created by Daniel See, Westshore Jr./Sr. High School, Eighth Grade

Honorable Mention “Don't Let Radon Shake Your Home” Created by Noah Beltran, Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences, Seventh Grade

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas and the largest source of everyday radiation exposure. It’s colorless and odorless so you don’t know you’re breathing it in.

In recent years, radon in indoor air has caused an estimated 21,000 deaths from lung cancer—in fact, it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths nationwide.

For non-smokers, it’s the number one leading cause of lung cancer deaths.

Radon comes from uranium, a heavy metal found in the earth’s soil. Radon is pulled from the ground into buildings through cracks in foundations, plumbing and electrical penetrations and other openings. It can accumulate in any type of building including the upper floors of homes, apartments and high-rises.

One in 15 homes across the U.S. has an elevated radon level.

In Florida, one in five homes—in some areas it’s one in three.

There are ways to reduce high levels of radon in your home—your first step is to test your indoor air. The test is simple and you can request a free radon test kit from Radon.FloridaHealth.gov.

Additional information available:

Locate Florida-certified radon measurement professionals.

View a list of public and private schools, day care and 24-hour care facilities that have measured their indoor radon levels (this is not a requirement for all counties).

Contact DOH's Florida Radon Program at 1-800-543-8279.

