Avila University Offers Accelerated Online Nursing Degree Program to Help Address Critical Nursing Shortage
Avila University offers an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree for students with some college experience or a bachelor’s degree in any field.
The shortage of nurses in Missouri is a real and immediate problem. Being able to provide an additional path to a BSN at this time is more important than ever.”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avila University is pleased to announce it is now offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree. This degree completion program is for students with some college experience or who hold an associate's or bachelor’s degree in any field other than nursing. All students will receive a personalized degree completion plan that equips them to earn their BSN quickly and efficiently.
A recent survey found that the nation’s hospitals’ turnover rate for nurses averaging 25.9%, and RN turnover rates topped those of hospitals for the first time in the survey’s history. With hospital vacancy rates at all-time highs, programs like Avila’s BSN are more critical than ever.
While interest in nursing programs remains high across the country, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing says that nationally more than 80,000 qualified applicants were turned away by colleges and universities due to shortages of clinical sites, faculty, and other resources.
That’s not the situation at Avila University. Depending on their college background, Avila’s new ABSN students can earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) in as few as 16 months of full-time study. The program prepares graduates to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and be well-positioned to pursue healthcare careers.
Programs like Avila’s also address the growing demand for flexibility and accessibility provided by in-person and online classes. Avila retains its 70+ year commitment to personal engagement and high-touch experiential learning throughout every nursing program. Students can expect to receive the benefits of private education at an affordable price and with the flexibility they need.
“The shortage of nurses in Missouri is a real and immediate problem. Being able to provide an additional path to a BSN at this time is more important than ever. The ABSN track is a true fit with Avila’s mission to service and accessibility,” said Chair of Avila’s School of Nursing Angela Yanez, DPN, RN, CHSE.
Applications for the accelerated BSN will be accepted beginning January 17, 2023, and the first cohort begins their Avila journey in August. Avila students gain a strong foundation in health science knowledge that prepares them to care for patients, including skills for treating diverse conditions and patient populations, leadership competencies, and educating patients on healthier living.
