MEDIA ADVISORY: Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Jan. 26 by Teleconference

Raleigh

Jan 20, 2023

The Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.

WHO: Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: *Via WebEx

To listen to the meeting via WebEx:

Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e38b423c52b99102823447911b5a05270

Event Password: NCDWI

By Phone: 415.655.0003

Access Code: 2435 464 6623

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority