MEDIA ADVISORY: Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Jan. 26 by Teleconference
Raleigh
The Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet via teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHO: Viable Utility Committee of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: *Via WebEx
To listen to the meeting via WebEx:
Online: https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e38b423c52b99102823447911b5a05270
Event Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415.655.0003
Access Code: 2435 464 6623
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority