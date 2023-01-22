Scrub Caps by Blue Sky Scrubs completes 20 successful years of quality scrubs for healthcare workers

Blue Sky Scrubs

Blue Sky Scrubs, the lifestyle scrubs and surgical caps brand, is celebrating 20 years of creating modern scrubs for the healthcare sector.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Sky Scrubs, the iconic scrubs lifestyle brand, is celebrating 20 years of designing, manufacturing, and providing quality products to the healthcare sector. The company is known for its innovative products and two decades of experience creating modern medical scrubs and similar products.

“What started as a collection of scrub hats has grown into an entire life devotion to making modern scrubs,” says David Marquardt, President, and CEO of Blue Sky Scrubs. “Our company has always stood for luxury, creating worlds and inviting people to participate in our dream. We are the innovators of modern scrubs designed exclusively for you.”

Blue Sky Scrubs is the brainchild of Shelby Marquardt, the Austin-based anesthesiologist with a penchant for sewing and fashion design. In her medical school days, she detested the basic scrubs and believed she could come up with something much better.

Blue Sky Scrubs designs the best-quality surgical scrubs and is the first company to create designer clothes for the medical profession. They have transformed the traditional nursing scrubs to create what is popularly called skinny scrubs because they appear slim and stylish.

Blue Sky surgical caps are available in various designs, styles, and colors. The range includes pixie scrub caps, pony scrub caps, poppy scrub caps, holiday scrub caps, and solid surgical scrub caps.

Blue Sky has a range of women's designer scrubs for use in hospitals. They include scrub caps, lab coats, scrub pants, outerwear, scrub base layers, and a vast collection of accessories such as scrub masks, compression scrub socks, trucker hats, and scarves.

“After 20 years, we consider ourselves scrub-making pros, but every day we are innovating and brainstorming about how we can make things even more awesome for our Blue Sky tribe,” the CEO added. “Check out our new scrub caps to experience some serious scrub goodness.”

Shelby and David are committed to making giving an essential part of the Blue Sky mission. Blue Sky practices 100 percent fair trade and stays steadfast in making authentic products. The company takes pride in supporting medical professionals doing their duty in underserved areas across the globe.

“Providing scrub wear to medical missions has been woven into our business since the beginning. We believe that look good, feel good, and doing good makes the world go 'round.” said David Marquardt of Austin.

Blue Sky Scrubs Surgical Caps and Modern Scrubs