Non-Profit Organization for Voice Actors (World Voices Organization) Announces Demo Player for Professional Voice Actors
WoVO’s mission is to give voice actors all the tools that they need to succeed, so we’re excited to be able to offer this demo player as a benefit to our members.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Voices Organization (WoVO), the only 501(c)(6) non-profit international industry trade organization for voice actors, today announced that the first demo player designed by professional voice actors, for professional voice actors. The new resource is exclusively available for WoVO members and will help with the most important aspects of the freelance-forward voice acting industry – branding and marketing.
The most important part of a voice actor’s website and promotional materials, aside from name and contact information, are actual audio samples of their voice. The demo player was designed specifically for the voice actor in mind with easy options to add multiple recordings based on different verticals like eLearning, animation, documentary, medical, etc. Users can pick the colors, add a logo, and easily arrange and integrate into an existing website, email, and other digital promotional material. It also provides users with analytics – valuable data on what’s being listened to and by who, making it easy to navigate for talent seekers.
“Being a freelance professional requires some of the hardest hustle when it comes to building a personal brand and business,” said Dan Lenard, President of WoVO. “Since freelancers are operating as solo individuals, their job is twofold, both to service their customers and spend time marketing themselves. WoVO’s mission is to give voice actors all the tools that they need to succeed, so we’re excited to be able to offer this benefit to our members.”
WoVO advances best practices in voice acting and seeks to educate both talent seekers and working talent about industry standards, ethical conduct, rates, and professional expertise as it relates to the voiceover industry. Unlike pay-to-play sites focused on freelance voice talent, WoVO’s professional members on VoiceOver.biz are vetted by WoVO’s board, are actively working professionals, have a professional home studio, web footprint, and an up-to-date portfolio of voice demos.
Learn more about WoVO and how to apply for membership here.
About WoVO
Founded in 2012, The World-Voices Organization (WoVO ®) is a non-profit, industry association of professional voice talent. WoVO’s mission is communicating the professional nature of voice acting to the public and business leaders, affirming the power of professional quality voicing and recording. WoVO also educates members of the voiceover community and other business professionals about best practices, standards for ethical conduct and professional expertise as it relates to the voiceover industry. World-Voices.org represents and advocates for the profession and stimulates discussion of the industry through events and social media.
