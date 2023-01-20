Dry Vibes, A Weekend of Non-Alcoholic Alchemy Presented by Gem Bar + SipSteady

DRY VIBES Co-hosts: Kayla Mason, Drew Davis, Sarah Pretorius Dry Vibes: Sunday's Empower A.M. Wellness Bar with Keynote Speaker DRY VIBES Co-hosts: Sarah Pretorius, Drew Davis, Kayla Mason with Brella Co-founder, Jimmy Semrick

Female founders team up to create elevated alcohol-free events in Kansas City and beyond.

What a nice surprise for KC. I hope more people know that going dry can be super fun. I turned to my +1 and said, "It's crazy to think all these people are having a good time without alcohol."” — Jason G. ELITE YELP KC

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1st Annual Dry Vibes event in Kansas City occurred on Friday, January 13th, and Sunday, January 15th. Dry Vibes was the biggest non-alcoholic beverage event in the Midwest to date. Dry Vibes was co-hosted by two female-owned businesses ( SipSteady and Gem Life + Bar) and featured over 25 premium non-alcoholic brands, including Psychedelic Water and Brella. Drømme, Prima Pave, Flyers, Ritual Zero Proof, All The Bitters, and more…

Weekend Recap

Friday night (1/13/23) Location: Fontaine Hotel

Guests socialized and networked while sipping on the delicious zero-proof cocktails. While guests enjoyed the abstinent ambiance, they also enjoyed a Panel Discussion, the topic being the sober curious movement and the current trends and future predictions of the “dry economy.”

Panelist included:

Michael Mackie, TV/Radio Personality

Jimmy Semrick, Co-Founder of Brella Drops

Melissa Saubers, Founder of Sans Bar KC

Moderated by:

Sarah Pretorius, Co-founder of SipSteady

On Sunday (1/15/23), Location: The Juliet

Dry Vibes hosted an EMPOWERED a.m., where over 60 guests heard from keynote speaker Drew Davis, Founder of Gem Life + Bar, one of the first booze-free bottle shops in the country. She shared her journey through sobriety and how a near-death experience changed her trajectory. During the morning, guests enjoyed our wellness bar and healthy bites provided by Better Booch and Billies Grocery.

Sunday afternoon, the event transitioned to an industry tasting and market designed to educate the Kansas City community on incorporating zero-proof beverages on their shelves and menus. Guests sampled over 25 non-alcoholic beverages and even experienced a beverage demo by Jimmy Semrick, Founder of Brella.

The Partners & Sponsors: Psychedelic Water, Brella Drops, Drømme, Flyers, Rock Grace, Monday, Figlia, Mingle Mocktails, Boulevard Brewing, Amethyst Spirits, All The Bitters, Ritual Zero Proof, Ghia, Little Saints, Prima Pave, and Better Booch.

Media

About Hosts

Gem Life + Bar is a booze-free bottle shop + bar founded in 2020. It was one of the first in the United States to specialize in non-alcoholic alternatives, inclusive events, and bridging the gap between wellness, nightlife, and sobriety. Gem has two locations in New Jersey and an online bottle shop.

SipSteady is a marketing and events firm focusing on bringing awareness to innovative non-alcoholic brands and sober-friendly businesses. SipSteady was founded in 2022 by two women from Kansas City. They specialize in influencer marketing, public relations, event planning, and more.

