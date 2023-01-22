BETWEEN HEAVEN AND EARTH: 7 MARATHONS ON 7 CONTINENTS IN 7 DAYS
Connecting heaven and earth: The Jura-Leman Lions Club in Switzerland intends to honour this in 2023.MORGES, VD, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jura-Leman Lions Club actively supports the social cause of perinatal bereavement, defended by the association www.idees-elles.org. The latter has embarked on an innovative project to help women and their families endure the painful ordeal of losing a toddler. The idea, becoming a reality, has been welcomed and strongly encouraged by specialists at the Lausanne University Hospital.
To support this universal cause of perinatal bereavement, the Jura-Leman Lions Club has decided to encourage the project of the ultra-marathon runner William Gargiullo: a 68-year-old Swiss man, who will take up an extraordinary task at the end of January 2023 as part of the World Marathon Challenge, the "7-7-7". The athlete aims to run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.
By running all over the Earth, each of William Gargiullo’s km/mile will generate a donation to finance Idées'Elles's project to support Mothers and Families in their grieving process.
The Jura-Leman Lions Club will donate 80% of the funds raised to the association, and 20% will be used to contribute to the logistical costs of the challenge taken up by the ultra-marathoner William Gargiullo, who has more than 40 years of running under his belt.
The Jura-Leman Lions Club has created an online platform allowing anyone to become a charity sponsor by funding every km/mile William Gargiullo runs.
The carbon footprint is respected for this extraordinary sporting event, as no special flights have been organized for related travel.
For an Earth closer to Heaven.
