Paola woman ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraud

KANSAS, January 20 - PAOLA – (January 20, 2023) – A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution for her conviction on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said today.

Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, of Paola, was sentenced yesterday in Miami Count District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and one count of committing a fraudulent insurance act. Both are felony counts. District Court Judge Amy L. Harth sentenced Rowlett to pay $10,100 to Colonial Life and Accident Insurance Company and $7,572.52 to various individual victims. Rowlett was also sentenced to 24 months of probation and 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Insurance Department, the Paola Police Department, and the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Kobach’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Stacy Edwards and Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Slivermintz of Kobach’s office.

