USDA Names 2023 Agricultural Outlook Forum Future Leaders in Agriculture Program Winners

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2023 ─ The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected 30 university students who will attend USDA’s 2023 Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF) as winners of the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture program. These undergraduate and graduate students from land-grant, non-land-grant colleges of agriculture and Hispanic-serving institutions will receive a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., and attend the 99th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, USDA’s largest annual meeting. This year’s forum convenes on February 23-24, 2023 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott Hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

“These young people are the next generation of agriculture, and it is important for USDA to support their training,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Through the Future Leaders Program, USDA is expanding career opportunities in USDA-related fields and building an agriculture workforce that reflects the diversity of the American people.”

Now in its 16th year, the USDA Future Leaders in Agriculture Program introduces undergraduate and graduate students to the work of USDA and partner organizations. The program also provides real-world learning opportunities in contemporary agribusiness, scientific research, and agricultural policy to 21 undergraduates and 9 graduate students who are majoring in agriculture-related subjects, including business, economics, communications, nutrition, food science and veterinary studies. Applicants submit essays on agricultural careers and challenges. During their visit to Washington, D.C., students will participate in a USDA briefing and discuss career development with agriculture leaders in academia, government, and industry. They will tour the nation’s capital and attend the forum, where Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will present their awards.

“I am very pleased to see such a group of promising young students showing a strong interest in the agriculture sector and USDA’s work, and I am looking forward to meeting them in person at our annual Agricultural Outlook Forum next month,” said USDA Chief Economist Seth Meyer.

Among the winners, Megan Cherry is an Agricultural Communications major at the University of Georgia. In her essay on “Agriculture as a Career,” she wrote “Being a first-generation college student, I can faithfully say I would not be where I am today if it were not for agriculture and all the career agriculturalists who choose to invest in me. Agriculture as a career is a complex statement but ultimately, I could not imagine a more rewarding career path.”

Undergraduate Winners

Name University University Type T’Liyah Bigelow Virginia State University 1890 Kortni Blalock North Carolina A&T State University 1890 Charles Carpenter, III Prairie View A&M University 1890 Megan Cherry University of Georgia 1862 Keshauna Davis South Carolina State University 1890 Kenneth Frazier, III Alcorn State University 1890 Cameron Geddie University of Maryland Eastern Shore 1890 Sophia Goins University of Maryland Eastern Shore 1890 Makaila Holston Smith Pennsylvania State University 1862 Amahry Jackson Southern University 1890 Christian Jacobs Southern University 1890 Tahirah Jones North Carolina A&T State University 1890 Ellie McGowan Murray State University NLGCA* Isaiah McKenzie University of Maryland Eastern Shore 1890 Amir McKinstry Tuskegee University 1890 Olivia Phillips University of Georgia 1862 Kamryn Poole Tennessee State University 1890 Abigail Putnam University of Florida 1862 Elizabeth Putnam University of Florida 1862 Robert Thomas Prairie View A&M University 1890 Kailyn Wrighten South Carolina State University 1890

Graduate Winners

Name University University Type Montana Altman University of California – Davis 1862 CheKenna Fletcher Tennessee State University 1890 Grace Greene University of Minnesota 1862 Caleb Hale Montana State University 1862 Merideth Harvey Texas A&M University – Kingsville HSI Karina Hissen Texas A&M University 1862 Jerry Kennedy Murray State University NLGCA* Trevor Palone Montana State University 1862 Allison Watts Texas A&M University – Kingsville HSI

*Non-Land-Grant College of Agriculture

The Future Leaders in Agriculture Program is supported by academic institutions, corporations, and government institutions dedicated to promoting the education of the next generation of agriculturalists. This year’s sponsoring organizations include the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Farm Credit. USDA sponsors include the Agricultural Research Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Economic Research Service, Foreign Agricultural Service, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Office of the Chief Economist, and the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement.

The Agricultural Outlook Forum is the USDA’s largest annual meeting, attracting as many as 2,000 attendees from the U.S. and abroad. The forum highlights key issues and topics within the agricultural community, offering a platform for conversation among producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and non-governmental organizations, both foreign and domestic. Follow the conversation at #AgOutlook23 on USDA’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

