Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,826 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 199 Printer's Number 82

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 82

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

199

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An

act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an

independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the

membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and

the existing members of the board; transferring certain

funds; and making repeals," further providing for

Environmental Hearing Board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(d) of the act of July 13, 1988

(P.L.530, No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act,

is amended to read:

Section 3. Board.

* * *

(d) Terms.--The following apply:

(1) A member of the board shall serve for a term of six

years or until a successor is appointed and qualified. One of

the additional members appointed under this act shall serve

an initial term of four years. Vacancies shall be filled in

the same manner as the original appointment.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

You just read:

Senate Bill 199 Printer's Number 82

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.