Senate Bill 199 Printer's Number 82
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 82
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
199
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, HUTCHINSON AND REGAN,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 13, 1988 (P.L.530, No.94), entitled "An
act establishing the Environmental Hearing Board as an
independent, quasi-judicial agency; providing for the
membership and staff, the powers and duties, the seats and
the existing members of the board; transferring certain
funds; and making repeals," further providing for
Environmental Hearing Board.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(d) of the act of July 13, 1988
(P.L.530, No.94), known as the Environmental Hearing Board Act,
is amended to read:
Section 3. Board.
* * *
(d) Terms.--The following apply:
(1) A member of the board shall serve for a term of six
years or until a successor is appointed and qualified. One of
the additional members appointed under this act shall serve
an initial term of four years. Vacancies shall be filled in
the same manner as the original appointment.
