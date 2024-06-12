Senate Bill 1240 Printer's Number 1730
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1730
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1240
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES AND
CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 12, 2024
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in Schools-to-Work Program, further
providing for definitions, for Schools-to-Work Program, for
reporting requirements and for expiration.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "school" and "sponsor" in
section 1802-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended and the
section is amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 1802-A. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
" Adult learner." An individual who is 18 years of age or
older and meets any of the following criteria:
(1) The individual is deficient in basic skills,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20