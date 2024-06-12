Submit Release
Senate Bill 1240 Printer's Number 1730

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1730

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1240

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES AND

CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 12, 2024

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in Schools-to-Work Program, further

providing for definitions, for Schools-to-Work Program, for

reporting requirements and for expiration.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "school" and "sponsor" in

section 1802-A of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),

known as the Public School Code of 1949, are amended and the

section is amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 1802-A. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

" Adult learner." An individual who is 18 years of age or

older and meets any of the following criteria:

(1) The individual is deficient in basic skills,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

