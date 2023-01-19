Senate Bill 60 Printer's Number 100
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 100
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
60
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, HAYWOOD, COLLETT,
FONTANA, KANE, DILLON, STREET, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI,
KEARNEY AND COMITTA, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for sale or transfer of firearms;
and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6111(f)(1) and (2) of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 6111. Sale or transfer of firearms.
* * *
(f) Application of section.--
(1) For the purposes of this section only, [except as
provided by paragraph (2),] "firearm" shall mean any weapon
which is designed to or may readily be converted to expel any
projectile by the action of an explosive or the frame or
receiver of any such weapon.
[(2) The provisions contained in subsections (a) and (c)
shall only apply to pistols or revolvers with a barrel length
