Senate Bill 48 Printer's Number 94
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 94
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
48
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, STREET, KANE,
SCHWANK, DILLON, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE AND COMITTA,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further
providing for definitions; in inchoate crimes, further
providing for prohibited offensive weapons and for possession
of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court facility; in
assault, further providing for assault of law enforcement
officer and for discharge of firearm into an occupied
structure; in theft and related offenses, further providing
for definitions; in riot, disorderly conduct and related
offenses, further providing for prohibiting of paramilitary
training; in firearms and other dangerous articles, further
providing for definitions, for persons not to possess, use,
manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, for firearms
not to be carried without a license and for prohibited
conduct during emergency, providing for 3-D printed firearms
and further providing for sale or transfer of firearms, for
firearm sales surcharge, for registration of firearms, for
licensing of dealers and for abandonment of firearms, weapons
or ammunition.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 103 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 103. Definitions.
Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent
provisions of this title which are applicable to specific
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26