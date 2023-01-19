Submit Release
Senate Bill 48 Printer's Number 94

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 94

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

48

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KEARNEY, STREET, KANE,

SCHWANK, DILLON, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE AND COMITTA,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further

providing for definitions; in inchoate crimes, further

providing for prohibited offensive weapons and for possession

of firearm or other dangerous weapon in court facility; in

assault, further providing for assault of law enforcement

officer and for discharge of firearm into an occupied

structure; in theft and related offenses, further providing

for definitions; in riot, disorderly conduct and related

offenses, further providing for prohibiting of paramilitary

training; in firearms and other dangerous articles, further

providing for definitions, for persons not to possess, use,

manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, for firearms

not to be carried without a license and for prohibited

conduct during emergency, providing for 3-D printed firearms

and further providing for sale or transfer of firearms, for

firearm sales surcharge, for registration of firearms, for

licensing of dealers and for abandonment of firearms, weapons

or ammunition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 103 of Title 18 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 103. Definitions.

Subject to additional definitions contained in subsequent

provisions of this title which are applicable to specific

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

