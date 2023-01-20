Cannanda CB2® Dog-Ease Hemp Oil Achieves #1 Best-Seller Status on Amazon, Revolutionizing the Pet Wellness Industry
Cannanda CB2 oil - Dog-Ease CB2 terpenes is also an Amazon Best-Seller. This product is often used topically.
This CB2 hemp oil for dogs offers safe and effective relief for canine anxiety and pain
This is a testament to the effectiveness of our CB2 oil and the dedication of our team to providing the best possible solutions for pet wellness.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet wellness industry is being revolutionized with the recent achievement of Cannanda CB2 Dog-Ease as the #1 best-seller on Amazon, solidifying its position as the go-to solution for pet owners looking for safe and effective relief for their furry friends.
— Dr. Lee Know
"We are thrilled to see CB2 Dog-Ease achieve such a high level of success on Amazon," said Dr. Lee Know, Co-Founder and CEO of Cannanda. "This is a testament to the effectiveness of our CB2 oil and the dedication of our team to providing the best possible solutions for pet wellness."
CB2 Dog-Ease is a specially formulated nutritional oil making it the top choice for pet owners seeking a natural alternative to synthetic medications that may have unwanted side effects. This all-natural product also recently gained Veterinary Health Product status from Health Canada with approved claims related to:
1. joint health
2. stress
3. immune system, and
4. general health
Made with all-natural terpene ingredients and raw, organic, Canadian-grown hemp seed oil, it is safe and effective for dogs of all ages and breeds. It is also lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and purity, and ensure it’s free from yeast, mold, solvents, pesticides, heavy metals, and allergens. Cannanda's commitment to using only the finest natural ingredients in its products has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable brand in the rapidly growing natural pet health market.
The breakthrough success of CB2 Dog-Ease is a reflection of the growing awareness among pet owners of the benefits of CB2 oil for pets, and the potential dangers CBD (cannabidiol) for dogs. While CBD offers similar benefits to CB2 oil, CBD is often contaminated with undisclosed THC, which is toxic for dogs, and CBD itself has many known adverse drug interactions making it unsuitable for dogs taking medications.
The company's mission is to improve the quality of life for pets—and humans—by providing safe, effective, and affordable natural health solutions and their products are available for purchase on Amazon, Cannanda's own website cannanda.com, or at one of several hundred brick and mortar retailers across Canada.
About Cannanda®
Cannanda exists to help you and your animal companions achieve a full and happy life. We are Canada’s #1 doctor-recommended terpene-based brand providing innovative products for both humans and pets dealing with pain, sleep issues, and anxiety.
3DMC Press
email us here
Erin Ford
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram