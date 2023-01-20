Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Baby Travel Sleeping Bag (LAX-1495)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a portable baby bed that is easy to carry and use when traveling, visiting family, at the park or other locations," said one of two inventors, from Inglewood, Calif., "so we invented the BABY TRAVEL SLEEPING BAG. Our design also offers a convenient place to store diapering supplies, bottles and other items."

The invention provides a portable bed for babies. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional portable cribs and bassinets. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it provides added storage capabilities. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

