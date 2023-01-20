Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,822 in the last 365 days.

NEW PRESIDENT AT GIRARDIN ENERGY

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Girardin is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sébastien Fournier as the President of Girardin Energy Inc. and New Energy Solutions (US subsidiary).

Sébastien recently held the position of President and CEO of Hilo Energy at Hydro Quebec where he made technological innovation a powerful driver of energy transition.  He holds a bachelor's degree in administration, marketing, and finance. His professional experience as president and vice-president of various companies, has demonstrated his ability to meet the challenges of creating, positioning, and marketing new products consistent with customer needs. He is considered an innovative, visionary, and committed leader with great integrity oriented towards the management of high-performance teams.

As President, Sébastien will play a key role in the deployment of the strategic development of the company in collaboration with all subsidies of the Girardin Group to enable responsible and sustainable growth for the company. 

Girardin Energy and New Energy Solutions are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Girardin Group specializing in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and electric vehicle fleets. Girardin Energy maximizes the value and quality of its charging infrastructure through its recognized and experienced team, its consulting services, engineering, innovative products and technology platform. For more information: www.girardinenergie.com

SOURCE Groupe Girardin

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c4426.html

You just read:

NEW PRESIDENT AT GIRARDIN ENERGY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.