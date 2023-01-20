Unified Esports Association Announces the 2023 Midwest Esports Conference Schedule
The Midwest Esports Conference has announced the 2023 list of member universities; live event tour of competitions to commence in February at Illinois College.JACKSONVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unified Esports Association has unveiled its circuit of live events for spring 2023, including the three live events that will take place as part of the Midwest Esports Conference, powered by AVDG. This circuit will provide a unique opportunity for high school and collegiate esports teams from across the Midwest to showcase their skills while connecting with other players, recruiting coaches, and industry professionals.
The spring season will commence on February 11th and 12th with Gaming Fanfest Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL, followed by an event at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, IN on March 4-5th. The grand finals event, featuring the League of Legends conference top four matches and the Valorant Unified Collegiate Gauntlet finals, will be held live on March 25-26th with a fully-equipped main stage, spectator seating, and live streaming capabilities to showcase the matches to a global audience.
The Midwest Esports Conference (MEC) is the only traveling collegiate conference for League of Legends esports. This year's conference member list includes new and returning schools such as Briar Cliff University, Drury University, Grand View University, Illinois College, Ohio Northern University, Ottawa University, Purdue University Northwest, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Grand View University, one of six returning teams, was the 2022 MEC Champion and their team went on to represent the conference by competing in Riot Games’ College League of Legends Championship event featuring the top 32 teams across North America.
“We’re excited to kick off live events for 2023 and honored to be able to give these athletes the recognition they deserve, while also providing valuable experiences to those interested in or already working towards a career in esports. Our conference matches will be fully produced with the help of rising talent in the esports community, and new panels and workshops will allow students to network directly with recruiting coaches or experienced athletes to get the most out of their experience,” said Rebecca Rong, Unified’s Interim Commissioner for the Midwest Esports Conference.
Unified is dedicated to providing an exceptional esports experience for student-athletes and gaming enthusiasts alike. In addition to the mainstage collegiate League of Legends conference, Unified also offers dozens of open tournaments, competitions, and educational panels which are designed to connect aspiring athletes with nearby coaches and resources. Additionally, their events feature a more casual “for fun” quest system of classic and current generation video games that reward players of any skill level for participating.
For more information about Unified Esports Association and the Midwest Esports Conference, visit unified.gg.
