Community traffic safety survey

Jan 20, 2023

HONOLULU – In consideration of the 117 lives that were lost on our roadways in 2022, the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) would like to hear from the public regarding traffic safety-oriented enforcement, infrastructure, and public awareness.  

Information collected from the survey will help HDOT dedicate resources to communities that are greatly impacted by either traffic safety concerns or need additional resources and materials. This survey will be open for responses until December 31, 2023.    

To access the survey, please fill out the following form https://forms.office.com/g/56wxLzjHyx 

To request a raised crosswalk on state roadways or report a highway problem, please fill out the following form https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/cd28795572b3477c99e2da71e9389c2a 

 

 

