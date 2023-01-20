Submit Release
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign

Sustainable pants by SHOO that utilize embroidery by Afghan women

The SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign will launch on Kickstarter end of February 2023. It is currently running a free giveaway contest to spread the word.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHOO creator, Stacy Chong's, admiration for Afghan women began while living and working in Kabul a few years back before the Taliban marched into Kabul in 2021. Stacy worked with a non-profit there helping Afghan artisans bring their craft to global markets. She could never forget the strong, talented and beautiful women she had met there; so it was especially devastating to see these talented women unable to go into offices and universities or even buy a sim card, now under the Taliban.

Thus, when Stacy heard that Farishta, an Afghan embroiderer and artist living in Kabul, was looking for work she reached out to collaboration with her. SHOO X Farishta will be launching the SHOO DO GOOD Pant campaign on Kickstarter in February 2023. The SHOO pants will feature beautiful embroideries lovingly handmade by Farishta.

SHOO is a startup brand, it launched in 2021 after a successful Kickstarter campaign around an 8-pocket pant. SHOO only does women’s pants - sustainable pants that are made with natural fibers and made by small producers whenever possible.

Stacy worked in the fashion industry for 20 years, then left that world to serve in the Peace Corps, which led her to international work that supports artisans and fashion entrepreneurs of post-conflict countries. Stacy launched SHOO as a way to do the two things that she is most passionate about - making new products and supporting small women producers around the world and even right here in the US.

The upcoming SHOO DO GOOD Pants that Stacy is doing in collaboration with Farishta is her second Kickstarter campaign. It is slated to go live at the end of February 2023.

Just to put things into perspective, if SHOO sells just 200 pairs of pants, that would equal roughly 15 months of rent for Farishta. Consumers have all the power in the world to spend their money to do good, and SHOO invites them to spend it on the SHOO DO GOOD pants. They will be getting an amazing pair of pants on top of making a direct impact in the lives of women who need our support right now.

To spread the word, SHOO is having a Giveaway entry happening right now:
https://www.shooapparel.com/pages/shoo-do-good-giveaway



Clients can contact:

Stacy Chong (Creator of SHOO)

stacy@shooapparel.com

(617) 682 - 5135

Stacy Chong
SHOO LLC
stacy@shooapparel.com
