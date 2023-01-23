Pioneering new travel platform makes it easy for travellers to plan and book a dream trip at budget costs

from destination to destination flight, rail, bus plan your travel at your budget

GIBRALTAR, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel booking websites and apps have been named the number one choice for travellers booking accommodation and transport. With over a quarter of travellers listing the ability to book all options together as a key factor when choosing a service provider, travelplanbooker.com is designed to make booking your next trip a breeze.

it is a unique, all-in-one, online travel booking platform. Created from the desire to arrange multi-destination trips comfortably and stress-free, all travellers can book and pay for everything from transport to accommodation and excursions in one place, as well as refining a trip with travel insurance and assistance with visas.

With interactive maps and travel markers, any traveller can plan and book like a travel agent as well intricate, personalized routes effortlessly. The platform provides all the tools needed to plan and book bespoke, complex, multi-destination trips with ease.

Not sure where to spend the vacation or where to go? Take advantage of the trip templates, which highlight the destinations to visit across the globe from An Australian Beach Holiday, to A Morocco Adventure and The Best of Spain’s Major Cities. Furthermore, the platform boasts various travel guides for essential information such as health and safety, laws and etiquette as well as helpful tips and suggestions for local, must-see sights and attractions.

The pioneering platform works with both low-cost and high-end providers, with real-time pricing, making it the ideal one-stop online travel agency for booking your dream trip within a set budget.

Joshua Dunne, CEO, travelplanbooker.com, says: “Travel planning can be a time-consuming task. You can spend hours searching through numerous travel providers to then be overwhelmed with several booking confirmations and lose track of spend with multiple transactions. travelplanbooker.com eliminates these bugbears and is proud to be the first all-in-one, online travel planning and booking tool. What’s more, the platform offers flexibility for travellers to tailor-make the trip of their dreams.”

Key features and benefits:

• Online travel booking platform, which provides all the tools needed to plan and book bespoke, complex, multi-destination trips with ease

• Book transport including flights, trains, buses and rental cars, accommodation, travel insurance, activities and excursions, from a variety of providers, all

in one place

• Design the trip of your dreams using the interactive travel map. traveller can create a favorite attractions list and can plan every detail

• Flexibility to adapt flight class options for each part of the trip

• Browse trending trips for inspiration

• Find destinations, national parks, attractions and heritage sites on the map with general information and the best ways to get there

• Essential travel guides provide further information such as health and safety, laws and etiquette, helpful tips, visa requirements and local sights

• Build a multi-destination trip from scratch with the assurance that all travdellers need to enter the personal data only once. Or checkout in less than 10

clicks using a pre-planned trip template. Either way, the payment for all your travel needs is in one transaction

• Compare prices and get the best deals from low cost or full service airlines, trains, buses, from 5 *****hotels to B&B and apartments, search and book

activities, all at real time prices with service partners, including Best Western, easyJet, Emirates, Hilton, ibis, JAL, Lufthansa, Marriott, Swiss, and Virgin

Atlantic

• Partnered with AMEXCO, PayPal, Mastercard and VISA, for secure online payments

For more information on travelplanbooker.com, visit the website or email info@travelplanbooker.com.

