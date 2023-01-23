NobelBiz launches New Webinars Season with a Live Roundtable on How to Build a Successful Outbound Lead Gen Strategy
PRO TIPS from the most important lead generation industry events
People think the outbound is dying. I believe the opposite!”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just launched its new webinar series with a live roundtable on one of the most important topics in the contact center industry this year: outbound lead generation. The conversation was held between the NobelBiz experts team and their special guest:
— Ali Janjua
Ali Janjua, President & CO-Founder, WORK LLC, a lead provider company serving the insurance business, based out of West Palm Beach but with back offices overseas. Ali successfully built a leadership team with 17 years of experience in Contact Centers, currently operating over 1000 seats in multiple countries, generating 60 000 transfers/month.
Bradley Butler, Contact Center Software Consultant, a highly-skilled professional with more than ten years of experience in the space. He had worked in operations, business development/intelligence, and within the C-suite of executives making decisions regarding the workflows, platforms, and technology used in centers.
Michael McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant, with more than 24 years running global operations for both outsourcing and internal companies, in different verticals, from Fundraising, Collections, Telecom, Lead generation, and Travel.
The first episode of 2023 was also the 21st episode of their thoroughly built Webinar Series, and it was streamed live on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 1 pm EST | 10 am PST. The episode can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
The goal of this dialogue was for the audience to understand why it is imperative to have a solid lead generation strategy, how you build that successful strategy, what resources you need, and where to start.
Watch the entire episode on-demand to learn about:
🗸 The main struggles in the outbound lead generation & How to address them:
Low contact rates
Calls being labeled and/or blocked
Omnichannel done poorly or not done at all
Regulations killing business
Lack of commitment & Poor tech support
Poor customer experiences
Low team performance and/or high attrition
🗸 How to create a solid outbound lead generation strategy from A to Z:
How to set your business goals
How to choose the most effective communication channels
Tech and tools needed to reach your goals
How you measure results
Examples & Industry best practices
🗸 The main trends in the lead generation industry in 2023 and how to keep up with them
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry?
Do you want to share your knowledge with our audience?
Do you know anyone who fits these criteria?
Please email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com, and let's set up a meeting!
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
+1 303-619-3716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube