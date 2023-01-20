GET Cities Announces Miami Launch of the Second Iteration of its Initiative Designed for Tech Leaders to Increase Equity
GET Cities will work with Radical Partners to launch the second iteration of GET Champions, bringing the successful program to Miami for the first time.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GET (Gender Equality in Tech) Cities announces the launch of its second iteration of GET Champions as its first major initiative in Miami. Designed by GET Cities and powered by Radical Partners, a Miami-based social impact accelerator, the program is created for forward-thinking tech leaders seeking to increase and deepen support for women, trans and nonbinary employees in their companies.
GET Champions Miami aims to grow the pool of diverse talent in each tech leader's company, as well as empower tech leaders to create real world change by positively impacting the technology industry, which disproportionately excludes marginalized communities.
The program will accept 20 participants in 2023 and applications open today.
“Women currently represent only 23% of the tech workforce here in Miami. So we consider it critical to build an initiative that tackles this. If we want Miami to thrive and become the inclusive tech hub we aim for it to be, we need to be bold and shape the culture of the leading companies to be more inclusive, equitable, and diverse from the beginning.” - Toia Santamarina, GET Cities DC Director
GET Champions participants are tech industry leaders with the authority to hire, retain, promote and sponsor women, trans and nonbinary professionals at their companies. The 20 selected participants will participate in a six-week long program featuring exclusive executive coaching, DEI initiative analysis, virtual training and in-person networking, mentorship and hiring events.
The cohort focuses on practices and strategies to become better, more effective managers for women, trans and nonbinary colleagues, with a structured curriculum that encourages collaboration. Participants will explore strengthening leadership and reputation through allyship, framing and setting metrics for their organization and approaches for growing and retaining diverse, high-performance teams.
“Miami’s tech ecosystem is booming and leaders are thirsty for diverse talent. We’re not only going to train you on how to acquire talent but most importantly how to create an environment and culture to retain and elevate that talent, knowing it will boost productivity and strengthen the future of your tech company.” says Joan Marie Godoy, Executive Director of Radical Partners
GET Cities Champions Cohort Includes:
- Virtual trainings that will provide a common language, understanding and practical expertise to assist participants in their leadership development
- Participants will learn key elements of workplace gender equity issues and actions they can take to improve hiring and retention outcomes
- Participants will learn new tools and techniques to ensure gender parity in hiring and employee retention
- Executive coaching offered by leaders who will challenge and guide participants on their journey to increase the number of women, trans and nonbinary people in the tech workforce
- In-person networking, mentorship and hiring events supported by Miami Stakeholders and attended by Miami Talent
Cohort eligibility
Participants are talented technology leaders with a desire to contribute to their communities and leverage their unique skills to build the future tech workforce in the United States. Preferred qualifications include:
- Work with an established technology company for more than three years
- Be in a leadership position with authority to hire, retain, promote, and sponsor women, trans, and nonbinary tech professionals in your company
- Gain CEO backing in support of participation and implementation of learned strategies
- Commit to scaling your team by at least 13% with diverse talent by 2025
- Attend 100% of the workshops and activities
- Employer approval to participate
How To Apply:
Tech leaders interested in applying to GET Champions can visit https://www.getcities.org/get-champions. Applications are open from January 18th - February 20th. The program will begin in late March.
About GET Cities
- GET Cities is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. Launched in 2020, GET Cities is led by SecondMuse and Break Through Tech, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, the investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. GET Cities launched in Miami in January 2022 and has additional locations in Chicago and the DC area.
About Radical Partners
- Radical Partners is a Miami-based social impact accelerator. They invest in leaders, engage locals, co-design innovative solutions and build coalitions to collectively strengthen our communities.
